Women’s World Cup draw: Ireland to face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in ‘Group of Death’

Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying play-off match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, earlier this month. Photograph: PA

Here we go, again, a Group of Death for the Republic of Ireland as Vera Pauw’s history-makers must overcome Australia, Olympic gold medalists Canada and the outstanding African nation Nigeria to escape Group B at next year’s soccer World Cup.

Two teams qualify for the knockout stages.

Front and centre of this global gathering, Ireland will face co-hosts The Matildas at the Sydney Football Stadium on July 20th, and it never lets up as six days later they travel 4,000 miles across Australia to play Canada at the Perth Oval.

Nigeria, ranked 45th by Fifa but the strongest African nation, are Ireland’s final opponents at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on July 31st.

The tournament is launched by co-hosts New Zealand playing 1995 champions Norway, also on July 20th, at Auckland’s iconic Eden Park. Ireland v Australia follows a couple of hours later as the tournament leaps across multiple time zones.

Champions the USA, chasing a third successive title, open their defence against Vietnam, also at Eden Park, the venue for the 2011 rugby world cup final, on July 22nd.

Euros winners England landed in a generous Group D alongside China, Denmark and a play-off qualifier.

Soccer must grow accustomed to hakas and didgeridoos. The early morning draw from Auckland began with a traditional Kia ora Aotearoa welcome from New Zealand, as the co-hosts of the ninth Fifa women’s World Cup put on a glitzy Saturday night show (12 hours ahead of Ireland).

“Football is joy,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino, before the Swiss-Italian administrator took a swipe at low-balling TV offers. “Broadcasters offer us 100 times less than what they offer us for the men’s World Cup ... pushing us to do more for equality, and at the same time we are not going to accept these offers. We are trying to commercialise the Women’s World Cup for the first time on its own.”

That’s right, Infantino just used gender equality as a negotiating tool with rights holders.

Kick-off times, so crucial to any broadcast deal in North America and Europe, are still to be confirmed.

The final returns to Sydney on August 20th but switches across town to the 2000 Olympic Stadium. Multi-match tickets have been on sale since October 6th with single-match tickets costing €12/€13 for adults and €6/7 for kids, going on sale on Tuesday, October 25th.

More to follow ...

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines

Group B: Australia, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria

Group C: Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, Zambia,

Group D: England, China, Denmark, Winners Chile v Haiti/Senegal

Group E: USA, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Winners of Portugal v Cameroon/Thailand

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Winners of Chinese Taipei/Paraguay v Papua New Guinea/Panama

Group G: Sweden, Italy, Argentina, South Africa

Group H: Germany, South Korea, Colombia, Morocco