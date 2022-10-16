Four-way Women’s National League title race heading for the wire

It seemed unlikely that the conclusion to last season’s Women’s National League title race, when Shelbourne pipped Peamount United on the final day, would ever be topped, but the current four-way chase for the crown is shaping up to be even more dramatic.

With two games left to play, Wexford Youths hold the advantage at the top, but they are just a point clear of Shelbourne and three ahead of Peamount and Athlone Town.

All four teams won their games on Saturday, a Kylie Murphy hat-trick sending Wexford on their way to a 5-2 win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Shelbourne kept their hopes alive by beating DLR Waves 2-1, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Jessie Stapleton putting them 2-0 up in the opening 13 minutes before Kate Mooney pulled one back for Waves.

READ MORE

Peamount and Athlone both had comfortable away wins, Aine O’Gorman, fresh from her Glasgow exploits, scoring twice for Peamount in their 5-0 win over Cork City at Turners Cross, while Athlone went two better against bottom club Treaty United, Emily Corbet filling her boots with five goals in their 7-0 win, Scarlett Herron chipping in with the other two.

The key game next Saturday, on the penultimate weekend of the season, will be the meeting of Peamount and Wexford, with Shelbourne at home to Sligo and Athlone hosting Galway.

If, as is likely, the race still isn’t settled before the final weekend, then the game between Wexford and Shelbourne could prove crucial, with Peamount away to Galway and Athlone on the road to Bohemians.