Mustaki believes there is a lot more to come from Ireland

Ireland will be different next summer, of that Chloe Mustaki is certain. They won’t cast aside what got them on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, but they are aware going global means their game must also become more adventurous.

There was an obvious beauty in Ireland’s goal at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, from Denise O’Sullivan’s inviting pass to Amber Barrett’s sumptuous left-footed first touch and her right-footed flicked toe-poke finish.

But there was also a steadfast beauty in the orange wall erected by Ireland during the closing stages, diligently withstanding attack after attack. There are times when you need the hammer and times when you need the paint brush.

Ireland’s defensive solidity has been a key strength, Vera Pauw’s side have been very well organised at the back, but they are conscious of the need now to develop their game.

“Just the way we grow up, girls playing GAA, girls playing different sports, it’s in our blood to be strong and put our bodies on the line,” says Mustaki.

“But, you know, most of our girls are full-time now, so we can expect a lot more in terms of how we play, our retention of the ball, we will need more, if we want to progress in the World Cup than we currently have. But at the same time that has brought us so far in terms of our defensive play, so we won’t ever lose that.”

Pauw has compared the defensive discipline of her players to Diego Simeone’s often abrasive Atletico Madrid outfit. Mustaki was on the bench last Tuesday night watching the closing minutes slowly count down, as if they were ticking in treacle.

“You would be nervous when you’re looking on the pitch and you can see the players sustaining so much pressure, but actually having played in Sweden when we sustained so much pressure towards the end of the game, somehow you still feel in control,” she recalls.

“I mean, `we’re Irish, this is what we’re used to, we’re so good at putting our bodies on the line.’ Obviously look, going to a World Cup, that’s not going to be enough so we’ll obviously look to build on that, on our creative side, play a bit nicer football, but we have the players do that, we need the belief in ourselves.

“We have that now and we can work on it in the coming months and be as ready as we can be for different kind of styles of football, so that we can face any opponent and be confident.”

Mustaki was one of the Irish players put out to undertake media duties on Wednesday morning and her interview with Sky Sports, when she was asked about the dressing-room singing, generated a huge reaction.

It has since emerged that Uefa has opened an investigation on the matter but having apologised unreservedly for it, the players are hoping to move on from the incident. The next big challenge for all of them will be to get their hands on a ticket to next summer’s World Cup, as competition for places on the squad will be strong.

Mustaki is currently playing with Bristol City, she joined the club in July and returns to training on Friday.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t something that I’ve thought about already,” she admits, when asked what she will need to do to make the squad.

“Stay fit, injury free. Whoever does end up going on that plane will give their absolute all. This my first full season, touch wood, in the Championship, so hopefully I’ll see the benefit of that come May.

“I’ve to keep working hard and the main thing is staying injury free. It’s going to be an absolute battle to be on that plane but you know we’ve such great character and camaraderie within the squad, although it will be hard if you’re not on that plane, it is what it is and we’ll back the girls who go.”

And she hopes the presence of Ireland at a World Cup will help drive on the Women’s National League here.

“I definitely would like to see that, there has been a lot of talk about improving the Women’s National League for five or 10 years now,” says Mustaki.

“I know it’s easier said than done, for sure, but I guess if we can look to make the league semi-professional over the next few years and attract some foreign talent, even get a buzz around the league and retain, most importantly, retain the talent.

“We haven’t been able to keep them [players] in the country, because there is no financial future there, that’s what I’d like to see, it’s years in the making but hopefully this will accelerate the growth of the Women’s National League.”