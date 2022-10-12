Ireland at the 2023 World Cup - Venues, ticket details and flight costs

Ireland fans can look forward to a trip to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Vera Pauw’s Ireland side made history by booking their tickets to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup, the first time an Irish women’s side will appear at a major tournament. If planning to follow the Girls in Green down under, here are all the details for attending the global showpiece.

When?

July 20th to August 20th 2023.

Where?

Ten venues will host matches across the two host countries; six in Australia, four in New Zealand.

Australia: Brisbane Stadium; Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide; Melbourne Rectangular Stadium; Perth Rectangular Stadium; Stadium Australia, Adelaide; Sydney Football Stadium.

New Zealand: Dunedin Stadium; Eden Park, Auckland; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton; Wellington Regional Stadium.

Where will Ireland play?

We don’t know yet. The draw for the tournament is on October 22nd and fixture details will be made available after that. The good news is sides will be based in just one country for the group stages. Depending on what group they are drawn in, Ireland will stay in one of Australia or New Zealand for their first three matches.

The draw will be streamed live on Fifa+.

Are tickets available?

Yes! Tickets just went on sale on Wednesday. Until October 21st, only ticket packages are available. These include home team passes, guaranteeing tickets for all games involving Australia or New Zealand, as well as single stadium packages including all matches at a certain venue. Given we don’t know where Ireland are playing yet, these may be a bit risky to buy as of now.

After the draw on October 22nd, Visa customers (they sponsor the tournament) have presale access to single match tickets. All fans can purchase these from November 1st onwards. Mark your diaries!

In order to buy tickets, you need to make an account on the Fifa ticket portal. You can do this here.

How much to fly down under?

Unsurprisingly, flights are not cheap. At present, the cheapest, most direct return flights from Dublin to Sydney are coming in at around €1,800 per person for an adult. To Auckland, it’s looking similar, but it involves more stops given the extra distance to New Zealand. If you are willing to do multiple stops and take longer to get there, the cost does come down.