Kylian Mbappé unhappy at PSG and wants to leave in January

Kylian Mbappé is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to leave in January, although the club have no intention of selling the forward after he signed a new three-year contract in May.

Mbappé was not impressed by PSG’s work in the summer transfer market and is upset he has been asked to play almost every game this season as a striker rather than in his preferred position off the left.

The situation between club and player is tense but PSG believe he has let his discontent be known to put pressure on them and intend to rebuff any offers for the 23-year-old.

Mbappé had been expected to leave PSG for Real Madrid last summer but stunned the Spanish club by committing his future to the team he joined from Monaco in 2017.

The France international said then: “I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level.” He had expected PSG to take a different approach in the market from the one that followed under the football adviser, Luis Campos.

The club signed the midfielders Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches, the defenders Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele and the young forward Hugo Ekitike for a total of about €143 million.

Mbappé has scored 11 times in 12 appearances this season for PSG, who are top of Ligue 1 under Christophe Galtier with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches and play at home to Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are aiming to end doubts over Mason Mount’s future after opening formal talks with the midfielder over a new long-term deal.

Mount’s contract expires at the end of next season but Chelsea are determined not to lose the 23-year-old, who would attract offers from Europe’s biggest teams if he came on to the market, and are prepared to make him one of the club’s highest earners.

Mount’s last deal put him on about £75,000 (€85,000) a week but the England international has been one of Chelsea’s best players since breaking into the first team three years ago and his efforts are likely to be rewarded. Chelsea’s owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, recently handed Reece James a new six-year deal worth about £150,000 (€171,000) a week and they will look to do similar with the right-back’s fellow academy graduate.

It is believed that Mount will demand similar money to James. Mount is in no hurry to leave Chelsea, but he will want Boehly and Clearlake to prove how much they value him.

The importance of keeping Mount is not lost on Chelsea. He has been their player of the season for two years running and provided the assist for Kai Havertz’s winner when Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021.

Managers admire Mount for his work on and off the ball. He was brought into the side by Frank Lampard, who has described him as a future Chelsea captain, and flourished under Thomas Tuchel. Gareth Southgate also sees Mount as a key player for England because of his pressing.

Mount scored an excellent goal after coming off the bench during England’s recent 3-3 draw with Germany and although he had a rare dip at the start of the season he has rediscovered his form since Chelsea replaced Tuchel with Graham Potter last month. — Guardian