LIVE Euro 2024 draw: Ireland await their opponents for next campaign

As is standard in Fifa and Uefa draws and award ceremonies these days, there is a long build-up to the actual draw itself, after the musical number as the hosts chat with guests including Jurgen Klinsmann and Karl-Heinz Riedle. While we wait, Gavin Cummiskey wrote a long, hard road to Germany beckons for Stephen Kenny and his men. It will bring back vivid memories of long-ago campaigns sprinkled with glory and disappointment.

[ A long, hard road to Germany beckons for Stephen Kenny and Ireland ]

Hello all and welcome to the draw for the Euro 2024. Ireland are in pot 3, here are the seedings for the draw:

Seeding for Euro 2024

After their placing in the Nations League, Ireland will be in pot 3 for the Euro 2024 draw, which will take place on Sunday, October 9th at 11am:

Pot 1: Netherlands, Hungary, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Poland, Switzerland

Pot 2: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia, Serbia, Scotland, Finland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta,

Pot 6: Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino