Live

LIVE Euro 2024 draw: Ireland await their opponents for next campaign

Stephen Kenny’s men are in pot 3 for the live draw in Frankfurt

The trophy on display prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying draw at the Festhalle exhibition centre in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 09 October 2022.

David Gorman's face
David Gorman
Sun Oct 9 2022 - 11:11
11:20

As is standard in Fifa and Uefa draws and award ceremonies these days, there is a long build-up to the actual draw itself, after the musical number as the hosts chat with guests including Jurgen Klinsmann and Karl-Heinz Riedle. While we wait, Gavin Cummiskey wrote a long, hard road to Germany beckons for Stephen Kenny and his men. It will bring back vivid memories of long-ago campaigns sprinkled with glory and disappointment.

A long, hard road to Germany beckons for Stephen Kenny and Ireland ]

11:10

Hello all and welcome to the draw for the Euro 2024. Ireland are in pot 3, here are the seedings for the draw:

Seeding for Euro 2024

After their placing in the Nations League, Ireland will be in pot 3 for the Euro 2024 draw, which will take place on Sunday, October 9th at 11am:

Pot 1: Netherlands, Hungary, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Poland, Switzerland

Pot 2: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia, Serbia, Scotland, Finland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta,

Pot 6: Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino

Republic of Ireland MNTStephen Kenny