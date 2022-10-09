Kyra Carusa believes Yates Report into abuse in US women’s soccer will lead to sustainable change

The Republic of Ireland may be preparing for the greatest leap, or most disappointing stumble, in their history but the Yates Report, detailing systematic abuse in US women’s soccer, has not escaped the players’ attention.

Speaking before the World Cup playoff against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday, Kyra Carusa has spoken about her experiences coming through the US collegiate circuit and being drafted by New Jersey team Sky Blue FC (now named Gotham FC) in 2019 before choosing to pursue a career in Europe.

“I was drafted by Jersey,” said Carusa. “But I was there for a very brief stint and then I went out and played abroad after that.

“Reading [the report], I’d say there were a lot of things that I had never understood or heard about or knew the depths to which it went. It was really concerning to read into that and see how far it did lead.

READ MORE

“But I guess that’s with anything, you would hope, it’s like an iceberg, you would hope that it doesn’t go ... under the surface. But this report was a very eye-opening kind of a report which showed you how deep it really did go.”

Written by former US deputy attorney general Sally Yates, the report interviewed hundreds of players and other witnesses before devoting entire chapters to each coach accused of sexual abuse, laying out their alleged actions in detail.

“Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct — verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims,” Yates wrote. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalises verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

Carusa, having come through the youth leagues in California, concurred: “It is important to show these girls that you are not crazy if you see things and say something. And that you are met with a programme where you can say things in confidence to people you can trust. An underlying issue to it all is you have to understand the responsibility that these massive programmes have to take care of the players, to protect them, especially at underage.”

“Personally,” the 26-year-old added, “having team-mates and friends, and knowing quite a few people who play in the league and who have played on these teams and under these programmes, I think the biggest thing is that programmes need to hear what women have to say and take those allegations seriously. I think the report shows that there were a lot of mishaps and missteps.

“Of course we are human and those things can happen, but for it to be over 170 pages worth of mishaps and missteps is quite concerning. To know that my friends were a part of those teams or were involved in those programmes that were directly affected by that ... I think for me reading it over, I would hope that this, in a perfect world, doesn’t ever happen again.

“But the biggest thing is that these programmes can control what they control, and when these allegations or discussions come to their desks that they are met with as much seriousness as any other allegation, regardless of it coming from a player or an administrative staff. It’s important to believe that and to move forward in a professional manner and actually investigate.”

Carusa, who is in line to feature against Scotland after playing for Danish side HB Koge in the Champions League this season, believes that the Yates report will lead to sustainable change.

“Absolutely. And I am optimistic on a world stage as well, that this is not just something that can happen in the US. I am optimistic. It is a lot but it is a step in the right direction.”