Champions League round-up: Haaland scores twice as Manchester City rout Copenhagen

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against FC Copenhagen. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty

The unstoppable Erling Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City thrashed FC Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League.

The prolific Norwegian netted with his first touch at the Etihad Stadium and added another before being substituted at half-time in a one-sided Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez joined him on the scoresheet as City, who also benefited from an own goal, moved closer to the last 16 by maintaining their 100 per cent record in the competition.

Also in Group G, Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish.

In group E, a second-half penalty from Noah Okafor earned FC Salzburg a 1-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday and continued their unbeaten start in Group E.

In group F, Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. scored in the first half as Real Madrid eased past Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in Champions League Group F on Wednesday. RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quick-fire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.

In Group H, Paris Saint-Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Benfica after struggling for long spells in their Champions League game Wednesday despite another well-struck goal from Lionel Messi. Juventus got their first points in the Champions League this season after Angel Di Maria got a hat-trick of assists in a 3-1 home win against Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Wednesday.