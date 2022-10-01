Premier League wrap: Brighton salvage point in six-goal Anfield thriller

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after missing a late free-kick during the draw with Brighton. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/ADP via Getty Images

Liverpool 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned Brighton a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Premier League title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge could not have got off to a better start as two well-taken goals from Trossard gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17 minute mark at a stunned Anfield.

Home supporters grew more frustrated as the hosts struggled to create openings, before Roberto Firmino’s goal, which was initially ruled out for offside against Mohamed Salah only to be overturned by VAR, gave his side a 33rd-minute lifeline.

Brighton caused Liverpool more problems early in the second half, but their inability to make some promising situations count proved costly as Firmino showed brilliant composure inside the penalty area to equalise in the 54th minute.

Liverpool completed the turnaround and appeared to be on course for a crucial victory after their slow start to the season, when Brighton’s Adam Webster put the ball in his own net in the 63rd minute.

But Trossard was not done yet, completing his treble seven minutes from time and ensuring Brighton left Merseyside with the point they deserved, a draw that keeps them fourth in the standings, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

Conor Gallagher scores the late winner. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 2

A last-gasp goal from Conor Gallagher earned Graham Potter a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace in his first Premier League match since leaving Brighton to take charge of Chelsea.

Odsonne Edouard scored the opener for Palace in the seventh minute, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalising seven minutes before half-time on his first league start for the Blues.

It appeared Chelsea would have to settle for a point only for Gallagher, who starred for Palace on loan last season, to find the top corner with a brilliant first goal for his parent club.

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 after Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson netted the opener three minutes later and it was three at half-time thanks to a brilliant goal from Miguel Almiron and one from Longstaff before Almiron added a fourth in the second half. Bobby Decordova-Reid grabbed a late consolation.

Everton came from behind to defeat Southampton 2-1 for their first away victory of the season.

All the goals came in a hectic five-minute spell after half-time, with Joe Aribo putting Southampton ahead, Conor Coady equalising and Dwight McNeil scoring his first goal for Everton.

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Bournemouth were left fuming to be denied a penalty amid a 0-0 grind with Brentford.

The Cherries were left perplexed by rookie referee Thomas Bramall ruling out a spot-kick despite being ordered to the pitch-side monitors by VAR official John Brooks.

The Vitality Stadium hosts felt frustrated to see Kristoffer Ajer’s wayward sliding challenge on Jordan Zemura go unpunished.

Bramall took charge in the Premier League for just the second time, and his move to stick with his original on-field decision of no penalty was met with clear derision by the Cherries.

Bournemouth’s ire grew still further at the final whistle, as Bramall gave no second thought to the ball striking Mathias Jensen’s arm in the area.

The last-gasp skirmish should not have yielded a penalty, but Bramall struggled to control the situation as the Cherries players surrounded him.

These two teams proved too tame to topple the other on the south coast in the end, with killer instinct conspicuous by its absence in Dorset.

Southampton 1 Everton 2

Everton claimed only their second Premier League away win of 2022 as goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil inspired a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Joe Aribo put the Saints ahead following a lacklustre first half at St Mary’s, but Frank Lampard’s visitors hit back instantly, with Coady and McNeil scoring in the space of three second half minutes.

It helped the Toffees extend their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare success on the road, a victory at Leicester having been Everton’s only previous away win in the top flight this calendar year.