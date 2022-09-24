Bohemians take their chances to leave 10-man Finn Harps stuck in the basement

Finn Harps 0 Bohemians 2

Finn Harps remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division table as they paid dearly for missed chances as Bohemians struck twice in the second half to bag the points at Finn Park.

This result leaves Harps propping up the table and they have now played a game more than UCD.

For mid-table Bohs, there was little to enthuse about their first-half display but after they break they came good and in the end were comfortable winners.

Having lost 3-0 in the FAI Cup quarter-final against Shelbourne last time out, Bohs made six changes for this fixture with interim manager Derek Pender looking for a positive response from his charges.

In the early stages James Clarke had a plea for a penalty for Bohs dismissed after he ended up on the deck while at the other end Ryan Rainey had the first chance of note for the home side.

Harps were much the better side for the rest of the first half with their trio of foreign attacking players, American Eric McWoods, Croatian Filip Mihaljevic and Jordanian international Jaime Siaj all giving the visitors something to think about.

But Bohs scored against the run of play on 53 minutes. Jordan Doherty’s initial shot was blocked but Bohs kept things alive and the ball came back for Declan McDaid to head past James McKeown.

The goal really lifted Bohs and substitute Chris Lotefa quickly made an impression on the game, having the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. He then had a shot smothered at the near post.

McWoods continued to be Harps’ biggest threat and he set up Regan Donelan on 64 minutes in a fine position at the edge of the box but the latter could only shoot weakly at Jon McCracken.

Harps kept plugging away and McWoods went close again but on 73 minutes before the Ballybofey-based side was reduced to 10 men when Ryan Rainey got his marching orders for a foul on Max Murphy leading to his second yellow card.

Doherty unleashed a cracking 25-yard drive after picking up the ball from Chris Lotefa to make it 2-0 on 83 minutes and effectively put the game beyond Harps.

To add to the home side’s woes, they had assistant manager Gavin Dykes sent off late on.

FINN HARPS: McKeown; Boylan, Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; Rainey, N’zeyi, McNamee (Timlin, 85 mins); McWoods (Rudden, 88 mins), Mihalhjevic (Jones, 75 mins), Siaj (Duncan, 88 mins).

BOHEMIANS: McCracken; Burke (Doherty, 29 mins), Feely, Kelly, Murphy; Twardek, Clarke, Flores (Levingston, 70 mins), McDaid; Mullins (McManus, 70 mins), Doran (Lotefa, 56 mins)

Referee: D McGraith (Mayo).