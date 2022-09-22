Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language

Kyle Lafferty is the subject of an investigation by his club Kilmarnock. Photograph: William Cherry/Presseye/Inpho

Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.

The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker is on international duty with Northern Ireland for their Uefa Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

A statement from his club read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.

“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.”