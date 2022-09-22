Soccer

Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language

Northern Ireland international appears to use language in question in video circulating online

Kyle Lafferty is the subject of an investigation by his club Kilmarnock. Photograph: William Cherry/Presseye/Inpho

Thu Sep 22 2022 - 15:55

Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.

The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker is on international duty with Northern Ireland for their Uefa Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

A statement from his club read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.

“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.”

