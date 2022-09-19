Omobamidele injury leaves door ajar for Coleman and Duffy

Séamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Gavin Bazunu and Shane Duffy arrive for an Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The genuine bond that exists within the Republic of Ireland squad was displayed by the FAI releasing a four minute mini-movie of players landing in camp on Sunday.

Other Irish sports organisations take note. No ‘fine margins’ or ‘learnings’ were revealed by ever so briefly peering behind the curtain, with James McClean offering a typically unique perspective on Nathan Collins’s red card for fouling Jack Grealish at Molineux, as supporters lapped up the coverage on social channels.

“I didn’t mean to do it,” said Collins matter-of-factly.

The coverage did not require rocket science, just modern media and elite sport dovetailing.

Andrew Omobamidele was conspicuous by his absence, having to withdraw with a groin injury after an excellent start for Norwich City in the Championship. The 20-year-old’s loss could breathe oxygen into the potentially flagging international careers of veteran defenders Séamus Coleman and Shane Duffy.

Not that the recent Ireland captains have done anything wrong, it is just that they have done nothing at all, as Everton and Fulham look elsewhere to remain relevant in the Premier League. Coleman has not played a minute this season while Duffy has registered 120 seconds.

This glaring lack of game time makes it difficult for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny to explain to Collins, John Egan and Dara O’Shea why their impressive form as regulars for Wolves, Sheffield United and West Brom is not being rewarded with starting berths against Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

Such logic may need to be flipped when Tottenham Hotspur reserve Matt Doherty is named at right wing back, after the 30-year-old recovered from a MCL tear that kept him out of the last international window.

The difference is options. In June, Kenny turned to Cyrus Christie and Preston midfielder Alan Browne when Coleman’s hamstring struggled under the mileage required to operate at wing back. Also factor in Kenny pining for Doherty’s playmaking abilities in recent dispatches and the Dubliner looks certain to return.

Competition at left wing back is coming to the boil as two of Ireland’s longest and most inspirational servants, James McClean and Robbie Brady, seek to put pressure on Nathan Patterson, Scotland’s young wing back who usurped Coleman at Goodison Park.

There are some certainties, like Josh Cullen anchoring midfield, with Kenny expected to stick to the high-pressing 3-5-2 system that caused the Scots so much hassle in Dublin last summer. That would indicate serious pressure on Jeff Hendrick to be picked ahead of Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight, while Conor Hourihane’s two goals for Derby County against Wycombe last weekend are timely.

Up front is a call the Irish management have got wildly wrong and perfectly right at key moments in the past 18 months. If club goals mean anything, Chiedozie Ogbene and Scott Hogan have a chance of keeping Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi at bay. Callum Robinson is trading on 2021 form to turn Kenny’s head while Omobamidele’s Norwich team-mate Adam Idah is ruled out again with knee problems.

Another recent starter in the Ireland attack, Aaron Connolly, could pair up with his former Brighton team-mate Evan Ferguson for Friday’s under-21 European Championships qualifier playoff first-leg against Israel at Tallaght Stadium.

Festy Ebosele was also rerouted from the senior squad as both players struggle to make an impact at Italian clubs Venezia and Udinese.

Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford has called up Burnley’s Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and St Patrick’s Athletic pair Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu to replace injured quartet Luca Connell, Liam Kerrigan, Mark McGuinness and David Harrington.

The second leg in Tel Aviv next Tuesday clashes with Armenia at the Aviva Stadium. RTÉ plan to show both matches live.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St Patrick’s Athletic).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St Patrick’s Athletic), Seán Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).