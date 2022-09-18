FAI Cup: Shelbourne get the better of Bohemians in north Dublin derby

Shelbourne 3 Bohemians 0

Boyd (2), Moylan

FAI Cup or bust for 2022. It was that simple for both north Dublin clubs. Damien Duff’s first campaign as Shelbourne manager would have fizzled out with a quarter-final defeat to Bohemians as the visitor’s decision to part ways with Keith Long after eight years delivered a dead cat bounce.

No cats here, just the Shels faithful singing their hearts out as Duff’s well-drilled 3-4-2-1 system survived injury to goal scorer Jack Moylan as a Sean Boyd brace put them into tonight’s FAI Cup semi-final draw alongside Waterford, Treaty United and the winner of Derry City versus Shamrock Rovers.

Bohs and Shels, stranded on an island of mediocrity, miles from relegation and European qualification, were faced with the prospect of drowning the other to make something of these challenging times. The cup offers a backdoor into the lucrative Europa Conference League, so this old derby brought a play-off feel to Drumcondra.

The sun came out as hundreds of Bohs fans among the 4,150 crowd were stranded outside Tolka well after kick-off as Garda horses and sniffer dogs got to stretch their legs.

Departing from the norm, Bohs donned Dublin Bus cushions against the neighbour’s all red contours. Sneer all you like, but the Phibsoro club told The Sunday Business Post that merchandising revenue has grown by “3,300 per cent” since 2014. What’s more, ideas like the retro-bus-kit and Bob Marley’s mug on away shirts, combined with last season’s Europa run, allowed them to file an operating surplus of €733,612 in 2021.

It mattered little when Shelbourne cast a cloak over Liam Burt while tearing into the visitors. Boyd could have done better with two early chances, shooting over both times, but the centre forward would come good.

But it was Moylan who dominated the first stanza, galloping off the right to take a pass from John Ross Wilson, zipping a quick one-two with Matty Smith before blasting Shelbourne into the lead on 20 minutes.

In celebration, Moylan put a finger to his lips as Bohs supporters fired missiles at their former midfielder. The 21-year-old went from joy to the very picture of frustration when forced to limp off 13 minutes later, clutching his right calf.

The potholed pitch may not have contributed to his injury but the surface looked horrible from the main stand. It was cut to pieces by the finish.

Shels refused to miss a beat with Brian McManus arriving off the bench to force a corner out of Bohs goalkeeper Jon McCracken that would lead to the second goal. The resulting clearance found Shane Farrell wide left, and his cross to the back post met a sliding Boyd who finished to the net.

Not much else to report before the break, just the six yellow cards from one incident. Referee Rob Harvey felt James Clarke walloping the ball off an already fouled Smith’s face warranted a booking, as did the reaction of Bohs trio Conor Levingston, John O’Sullivan and Ethon Varian. When the melee subsided, Kameron Ledwidge and Duff saw yellow for Shels.

Bohemians interim manager Derek Pender swung the axe at half-time, sending Ali Coote, Max Murphy, Jordan Flores and Kris Twardek into the fray, but the real head-scratcher was why two of the club’s best players, Coote and Twardek, were cooling their heels for this season-defining fixture.

Flores did hit the post but Bohs fans were streaming for the exits by the 72nd minute after Boyd beat two defenders before slipping the ball under McCracken.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Ledwidge, Byrne, Griffin; Wilson, Lunney, Molloy, Farrell; Smith (Dervin 81), Molyan (McManus 34); Boyd (Carr 86).

Bohemians: McCracken; Doherty (Murphy 46), Feely, Kelly, Wilson (Burke 65); Clarke (Twardek 46), O’Sullivan (Flores 46), Levingston; Burt, Varian, McDaid (Coote 46).

Referee: Rob Harvey.