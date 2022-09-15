Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over supporters’ ‘F*ck the Crown’ banner

Celtic fans and banners in the stands during the Uefa Champions League Group F match at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw in Poland. Photograph: Gavin McCafferty/PA

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after their supporters held up a banner that read “F*ck the Crown” during their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Rangers have escaped punishment despite defying Uefa by playing the national anthem in tribute to the queen before their 3-0 thrashing by Napoli at Ibrox.

Celtic fans also unfurled another banner that said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan”, a reference to the intruder who broke into the queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982. However, a Uefa spokesperson confirmed that it was only investigating the banner relating to the queen, which led to an apology from BT Sport’s commentators.

Celtic supporters also chanted “If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands” during the 1-1 draw in Warsaw. There was no minute’s silence for the queen following discussions between both clubs and Uefa, but both sets of players wore black armbands.

In a statement Uefa said: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic regarding a banner displayed during their Uefa Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk. The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Rangers were also criticised by some for playing the national anthem before fans unveiled a silhouette of the queen. However former player Ally McCoist backed the tribute — along with others, including Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan — calling it “fantastic”.

“If that’s breaking the rules, I would actively encourage it,” said McCoist. “It was fantastic. It wasn’t even good, it wasn’t even brilliant, what a show of unity for the country — it was amazing. The Rangers supporters, a group of lads called the Union Bears, put on a Union Jack, honestly.”

When asked by the Guardian about whether Rangers would also face punishment, a spokesperson replied: “The incident you refer to is not the subject of any Uefa disciplinary proceedings.” — Guardian