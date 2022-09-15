Brady, Omobamidele and O’Dowda return to Ireland squad for Nations League

Robbie Brady has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time since March 2021.

Brady’s form with Preston North End has seen the Dubliner named in Stephen Kenny’s 24-man squad for the upcoming two Nations League matches away to Scotland and at home to Armenia.

Callum O’Dowda and Andrew Omobamidele are also back in the squad after lengthy absences because of injury. Cardiff City’s O’Dowda’s last appearance for Ireland was in November 2020, while Omobamidele is involved for the first time since November 2021.

However, there is no place for injured Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Max O’Leary of Bristol City getting a call up to the squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad — Scotland & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

Fixtures — UEFA Nations League

24/09 — Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

27/09 — Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm