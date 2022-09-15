Aaron Connolly recalled to Ireland under-21 squad for playoff against Israel

Aaron Connolly has been called up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for the playoff against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jim Crawford feels an Ireland under-21 recall for Aaron Connolly is a chance for him to prove he still has a big future in the game.

Connolly, who has not featured in Stephen Kenny’s plans this year, has instead been named in Crawford’s under-21 squad for the upcoming two-legged European Championship playoff against Israel.

It is Connolly’s first involvement with the under-21s since playing in a 3-1 victory over Sweden in October 2019. Connolly is currently on loan at Italian side Venezia from Brighton & Hove Albion. After seeing an interview with Connolly a number of weeks back, Crawford took the plunge and contacted the Galway man to test the waters about possibly linking up with his squad.

“Aaron, with regards international football, has been a little bit of driftwood where he wasn’t with the senior team or the 21s,” said the Ireland manager.

“In that interview a number of weeks ago he showed a level of maturity, he seemed remorseful with regards to how he behaved, whether it was at Brighton or what have you. It was something that got me thinking. I got somebody involved in the process to link in with him and just ask if he would be interested to play with the 21s. The answer I got back was ‘yeah, certainly’. He wants to put on a green shirt again. That was a fantastic start.

“I rang Aaron a few times, we’ve had conversations, we had a Zoom call yesterday. I just think it was important to stress to him and underline to him what got us to the playoffs. The group of players we have got have been fantastic up to now, but I think we all know what Aaron can bring to any squad.

“He can score goals, he’s a real threat, so to have him with the 21s for this game is great. For himself, it’s a chance to show people that he is still around and that he can produce in big games. And that’s what this playoff is, it’s a fantastic stage for him to be involved in.”

Crawford says there was far more pros to bringing Connolly in than not doing so, given his experience both at club and international level.

“You are always interested in the best players that you can get into your squad. We have a small pool of players, we’re a small country, so we can’t neglect players of that talent and ability and cast them aside.

“It’s an opportunity for him to prove his worth that he wants to play for the Republic of Ireland – and here’s a great platform and stage for him to show Stephen that he’s ready to go back to the senior team. What he brings to this squad here, he has a number of senior caps, he has played in the Premier League, he has scored goals in the Premier League, players in the under-21 squad can learn from that.”

Festy Ebosele, who was part of the senior squad during the May-June international window, has also been recalled to the under-21s. Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell and Lincoln City’s Seán Roughan both return for the first time since 2021, while there is a first call-up for midfielder Finn Azaz, who is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle from Aston Villa. He was named League Two Young Player of the Season for 2021-22.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND UNDER-21 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David Harrington (Cork City), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Seán Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (Como 1907), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).

UEFA European Under-21 Championship playoffs (all times Irish) Friday, September 23rd: v Israel, Tallaght Stadium, 7.0

Tuesday, September 27th: v Israel, Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel, 7.0