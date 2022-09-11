Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’

Rangers' fixture against Napoli has been moved due to limitations on police resources during the Queen's mourning period. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14th, Uefa has announced.

The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13th, has been moved back due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” following the Queen’s death and away fans will not be permitted for both legs, Uefa said.

A Uefa statement read: “Uefa today announced that the Uefa Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13th September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14th September.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In addition, it was agreed to also postpone the Uea Youth League game between both teams from Tuesday 13th September to Wednesday 14th September.

“Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers’ fans will not be authorised for the return legs in Naples. Uefa urges fans not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation.”

The National Police Chief’s Council said in a statement that a national policing operation had been activated and that UK Policing was working closely with other organisations to ensure events are held “safely and with the appropriate security”.

The NPCC added: “Following the decisions of the Premier League and English Football League to cancel this weekend’s matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

UK sports other governing bodies will continue to assess any possible impact The Queen’s funeral could have with scheduled fixtures and events.

All football fixtures in the UK were postponed this weekend, along with Friday and Saturday’s planned horse racing meetings, as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

Many other sporting occasions went ahead, offering spectators and participants opportunities to pay their respects.

Discussions with Uefa are ongoing with regard to the scheduled European fixtures next week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

As it stands, the scheduled English Football League programme is set to recommence on Tuesday.

However, it is understood that there maybe resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, associated with some fixtures which will need to be discussed on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead, in line with each local authority’s Safety Advisory Group protocols.

Millwall are set to play two home games next week, against QPR on Wednesday and Blackpool on Saturday.

The opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures did take place, with both games which were set for Friday evening pushed back into the weekend.

Further guidance for matches and rugby activity during the remainder of the national mourning period is expected to follow as early as possible next week.

There will be no racing in Britain on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed on Saturday evening that the September 19th meetings scheduled for Hamilton, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton will be cancelled as a mark of respect.