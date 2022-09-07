Wolves poised to sign Diego Costa after winning work permit appeal

Wolves are set to sign Diego Costa until the end of the season after the former Chelsea striker was granted a work permit on appeal. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wolves are poised to sign Diego Costa until the end of the season after the striker was granted a work permit on appeal. A Football Association panel overturned the decision to deny the former Chelsea forward the right to play in England.

Wolves had to prove to the FA that “exceptional circumstances” prevented Costa from qualifying for an automatic governing body endorsement via a points-based system which takes into account a range of factors, including international caps and domestic minutes played.

Wolves moved for the free agent after their £15 million signing from Stuttgart, Sasa Kalajdzic, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on debut during their victory against Southampton. Kalajdzic will be sidelined for several months. Costa’s move is subject to a medical.

It seems unlikely that Costa will be involved in the club’s league match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. The 33-year-old has not played a competitive game since his contract was terminated by Atlético Mineiro in January. Costa made 19 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring five goals. – Guardian