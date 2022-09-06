Wolves launch appeal to FA after work permit for Diego Costa is refused

Wolves have hit a hitch in their attempt to bring Diego Costa back to the Premier League. Photograph: PA

Wolves have hit a hitch in their attempt to bring Diego Costa back to the Premier League but remain hopeful of signing the former Chelsea striker, having launched an appeal to the Football Association after he was denied a work permit.

Costa is expected to fly to England on Tuesday to report for a medical on Wednesday. A hearing will take place to determine whether the decision will be overturned, with Wolves hoping to receive an answer before Saturday’s game at Liverpool.

Costa’s initial application did not meet the 15-point threshold required to receive a governing body endorsement (GBE). The club will need to prove to a panel that “exceptional circumstances” prevented Costa from attaining 15 points. A range of factors including international caps and domestic minutes played contribute to the points-based GBE system.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since January, when his contract with Atlético Mineiro was terminated. Costa made 19 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring five goals.

Wolves are hoping to sign Costa until next summer after their £15m signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut during their victory against Southampton. Kalajdzic will be sidelined for several months.