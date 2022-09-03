Premier League round-up: Toney’s stunning hat-trick has Bees buzzing against Leeds

Brentford's Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in the Premier League match against Leeds United at the Gtech Community Stadium. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Brentford 5 v Leeds 2

Ivan Toney’s stunning hat-trick brought up a half-century of Brentford goals and fired them to a breathless 5-2 win over Leeds.

A penalty, a free-kick and a superb improvised finish took the striker’s tally to 52 in just 96 Bees appearances.

Toney’s treble ensured there would be no repeat of the Leeds celebrations of three months ago, back at the scene of the last-minute, last day win which saved them from the drop.

In fact their mood was in stark contrast this time as boss Jesse Marsch managed to get himself sent to the stands as his temper boiled over in the second half.

Brentford were full value for their second win of the season with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa sending them clear after strikes from Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca had kept Leeds in the match.

Nottingham Forest 2 Bournemouth 3

Bournemouth completed a rollercoaster week in style as they came from two goals at half-time down to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries, who lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend, looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil, who was inserted following Scott Parker’s sacking, as Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate’s header and Brennan Johnson’s penalty.

But O’Neil’s men responded and got back in it through Philip Billing’s wonder strike from distance and then drew level through Dominic Solanke’s acrobatic effort.

The memorable comeback was completed three minutes from time as they capitalised on poor defending by Scott McKenna as Jaidon Anthony converted the winner.

The result, on the back of a midweek draw with Wolves, might tempt the south coast club into giving O’Neil a longer opportunity to prove himself following Parker’s dismissal earlier in the week.

In contrast, it was a worrying afternoon for Forest, who would have been targeting three points after defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City in the last week.

But they did not turn up for the second half and were made to suffer a fourth defeat from six games back in the Premier League.

Wolves 1 Southampton 0

Daniel Podence scored the only goal as Wolves beat Southampton at Molineux for their first Premier League victory of the season.

The little Portugal winger scuffed his finish in first-half stoppage-time but it was enough to lift Bruno Lage’s side out of the bottom three.

Southampton had a second-half effort through Che Adams ruled out for handball and the striker hit the crossbar with another header.

But Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side were unable to follow up their midweek home win against Chelsea and slipped to their third league defeat of the season.

Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

Record signing Alexander Isak wasted the opportunity to mark his home debut with a goal as Newcastle were held by Crystal Palace.

The £58 million man, who scored in is first appearance at Liverpool in midweek, could not beat Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita one on one just 16 minutes into his bow in front of an expectant crowd of 51,863 at St James’ Park.

Guaita later saved a Sean Longstaff header and saw Miguel Almiron’s deflected shot come back off the upright, but Nick Pope had to block substitute Odsonne Edouard’s late shot with his right foot to ensure his side came away with a point from a 0-0 draw.

The Magpies, who invested in excess of £110 million in the summer transfer window, have lost only one league game to date this season, but have not won since their opening day victory over promoted Nottingham Forest.