Norwich take over at Championship summit as Bristol City win again

Norwich City's Kieran Dowell scores their third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry at Carrow Road. Photograph: Nigel French/PA Wire

Norwich made it five consecutive league wins to go top of the Championship with a 3-0 win against Coventry.

Teemu Pukki fired the Canaries into the lead 15 minutes into the game before Josh Sargent scored his fifth goal of the season to double the lead.

Substitute Kieran Dowell then capped off a strong afternoon for Norwich with their third 10 minutes from time and the Sky Blues still remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

A brace from Nahki Wells saw Bristol City earn back-to-back league wins and climb to third in the table after beating Blackburn 3-2.

Tommy Conway scored for the Robins just before half-time and Wells doubled the lead just after the break.

Tyrhys Dolan pulled one back for Rovers but Wells quickly restored the two-goal cushion minutes later.

Ben Brereton Diaz then scored in stoppage time for Blackburn, but the Robins held on to secure three points.

Watford drop down into fifth after they were forced to share the spoils with Rotherham after drawing 1-1.

Richard Wood fired the Millers in front just two minutes into the game but Vakoun Bayo found an equaliser to earn a point for the Hornets.

Millwall ended their run of three straight defeats with a 2-0 win against Cardiff, thanks to second-half goals from Charlie Cresswell and Benik Afobe.

Thelo Aasgaard struck late for Wigan to come from behind and beat Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Carlton Morris headed Luton into the lead just before the break but Wigan equalised 10 minutes from time when Callum Lang’s shot deflected off Tom Lockyer.

Aasgaard then curled home from 20 yards with two minutes left on the clock to snatch three points for the Latics.

Preston’s impressive streak of seven Championship clean sheets was broken after they were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham.

The Blues picked up their second win of the season at Deepdale when Maxime Colin headed home early on in the first half.

Swansea also picked up their second win of the season after beating QPR 1-0.

The Swans were awarded a penalty 15 minutes in and goalkeeper Seny Dieng denied Joel Piroe, but the forward made up for his missed spot-kick just five minutes later with a goal.