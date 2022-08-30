FAI Cup draw: Shelbourne and Bohemians to meet as Shamrock Rovers travel to Derry

Shelbourne and Bohemians will square off in the FAI Cup quarter-finals. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

A Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Bohemian FC plus Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Derry are the headline ties following the FAI Cup quarter-final draw. The remaining clashes see First Division side Waterford FC host Dundalk while Premier Division bottom-dwellers UCD travel to take on Treaty United.

[ Bohs part ways with manager Keith Long ]

Bohemians, who have recently parted ways with manager Keith Long, will travel to Tolka Park after seeing off Lucan United on in the second round on Friday night. Shelbourne comfortably worked past Bonagee United 4-0.

Shamrock Rovers and Derry meet after victories over Drogheda and Cork City respectively, while UCD’s narrow 3-2 win over Galway sees them take on a Treaty Side that overcame Maynooth University. Waterford beat Malahide and Dundalk saw off Wexford to get to the quarter-final stage.

The ties will take place on the weekend of September 16th.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw:

Shelbourne vs Bohemian FC

Treaty United vs UCD

Waterford vs Dundalk

Derry City vs Shamrock Rovers