Manchester United close to sealing €100m move for Ajax’s Antony

Ajax's Brazilian midfielder Antony seems to be moving closer to a transfer to Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United are closing in on a move to sign Antony after agreeing to pay Ajax about £84 million (€100 million) for the Brazil forward, with negotiations over the terms of the transfer progressing smoothly.

Last week the Dutch club rejected an offer of €90 million — United’s third bid for the 22-year-old — but it is understood that talks have been taking place in recent days and Erik ten Hag’s side are increasingly confident of securing him. Negotiations are understood to be continuing over the structure of the deal and Antony is now expected to become Ten Hag’s fifth summer signing before the window closes at 11pm on Thursday, in what would be United’s second-most expensive transfer ever.

The Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, insisted on Thursday that he was confident Antony — who has 31 goals in 134 appearances since joining from São Paulo in 2020 for an initial £13 million — would not leave in this window. Asked whether that had changed after his side’s 2-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday, Schreuder said: “I stick to those words. I want to talk about the game, not about Antony. I have said more than enough about this.”

He added: “Everything is about money… I think this is sad. But this is our world, it’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things at all.”

Ten Hag wants the Brazilian to strengthen his striking options. The manager currently has Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, former United striker Edinson Cavani looks likely to join Valencia on a two-year deal.

Nottingham Forest have unveiled their 18th signing of the summer, but face a decision over whether to add Serge Aurier to the list of new arrivals after agreeing a deal for the Ivory Coast defender.

Renan Lodi was presented to supporters before Forest’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday after the Brazil left-back completed his loan move from Atlético Madrid.

Steve Cooper’s side have already agreed terms to sign former Tottenham defender Aurier on a free transfer, but it is understood they are also interested in the Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibé.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilón looks poised to join Atlético on a season-long loan after falling out of favour under Antonio Conte.

West Ham are closing in on a move for Lucas Paquetá from Lyon for a club record fee that could reach up to £51 million. The Brazilian was due to have his medical on Sunday before signing a five-year contract, with the option of a one-year extension.

Chelsea are still hoping to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the end of the transfer window but have been monitoring Wilfried Zaha’s situation at Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast forward has less than 12 months on his contract at Selhurst Park, with Palace still interested in taking Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea following his successful spell last season.

Ethan Ampadu looks poised to join Spezia on loan after Chelsea accepted a deal with an option to make the move permanent for about €15 million.