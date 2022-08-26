Shamrock Rovers drawn with Molde in Europa Conference League group

Former Turkish goalkeeper Volkan Demirel with Uefa's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti during the draw for the Europa Conference League. Photograph: Getty Images

Shamrock Rovers have been drawn with Molde, Gent and Djugardens in Group F of the Europa Conference League.

Molde, runners up in last season’s Norwegian domestic league, reached the group stages after a thumping 4-0 over Austrian side Wolfsberg in the final qualifying round.

Gent, akin to Rovers, were knocked out at the final stage of Europa League qualifying, losing 4-0 on aggregate across two legs to Omonia.

Swedish side Djugardens round off the group as the pot four side. They are currently third in the Allsvenskan and have reached this stage of Europe after seeing off APOEL of Cyprus.

Stephen Bradley’s side reached the final Europa League qualifier before being knocked out 4-1 on aggregate by Ferencváros of Hungary.