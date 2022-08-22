Adam Idah could return for Norwich against Bournemouth after injury

Norwich expect to have striker Adam Idah back in the squad for the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Norwich expect to have forward Adam Idah back in the squad for the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Republic of Ireland international Idah, out since February after suffering a serious knee injury, has stepped up his recovery and should be available from the bench to help sharpen his match fitness.

His Ireland team-mate, centre-half Andrew Omobamidele, will be rested after picking up a minor ankle issue in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship win over Millwall, but full-back Sam Byram (thigh) looks set to return to the side for a first appearance of the new season.

Defenders Jacob Sorensen (ankle), Sam McCallum (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are all out, along with midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee).

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed he will utilise the squad for the trip to Carrow Road. The Cherries, beaten 3-0 at home by Arsenal on Saturday, head to Anfield to face Liverpool at the weekend, so Parker is expected to freshen up the starting XI.

Winger Jaidon Anthony was sent on at half-time against the Gunners to make his Premier League debut and could be in contention to start. Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie also both came off the bench, so are likely to feature again. Forward Dominic Solanke will be assessed on his ankle issue, while summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad) continue their own recovery.

Tuesday’s English League Cup fixtures (7.45 unless stated) - Second round: Barrow v Lincoln City; Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa; Bradford v Blackburn Rovers; Cambridge Utd v Southampton; Colchester Utd v Brentford; Crawley Town v Fulham; Derby County v West Brom; Fleetwood Town v Everton; Gillingham v Exeter City; Grimsby Town v Nottm Forest; Newport County v Portsmouth; Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth; Oxford Utd v Crystal Palace; Rotherham Utd v Morecambe; Sheffield Wed v Rochdale Utd (7.30); Shrewsbury Town v Burnley (7.30); Stevenage v Peterborough Utd; Stockport County v Leicester City; Walsall v Charlton Ath (7.0); Watford v Milton Keynes Dons; Wolves v Preston North End.