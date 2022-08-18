Nottingham Forest make 16th signing of the summer as they agree €42 million deal for Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have finally agreed a club-record deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves. The winger will cost £35m plus add-ons and will sign a five-year deal at the City Ground after undergoing a medical on Thursday. Wolves have previously rejected a number of bids for the winger but have accepted the latest offer.

Gibbs-White has been Steve Cooper’s main attacking target all summer and the Forest manager will be relieved to land a player with whom he previously worked at Swansea and with England youth teams.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United, though coincidentally he took the penalty, saved by Brice Samba, that meant Forest reached the playoff final.

Despite his starting Wolves’ first two games of the season, they have allowed the forward to leave for Forest because of his desire to work under Cooper once more, becoming the club’s 16th signing since promotion. It will be the second time the club have broken their transfer record this summer, previously paying £17.5m to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin.

The arrival of Gibbs-White means Forest are not pursuing a deal for Brighton’s Neal Maupay despite making an offer for the striker last week. — Guardian