Championship round-up: Chiedozie Ogbene on target as Rotherham roll over Reading

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Reading at the New York Stadium. Photograph: PA

Rotherham enjoyed a stellar afternoon as they hammered Reading 4-0 at the New York Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Millers blew Paul Ince’s side away in the first half, racing into a 3-0 lead after only 18 minutes and adding a fourth before the break.

Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley had an afternoon to forget as, after Richard Wood headed the hosts in front, he allowed Conor Washington to score from an acute angle, then let Jamie Lindsay’s weak shot through his hands before being beaten to the ball by Irish international Chiedozie Ogbene, who finished into an empty net. His second goal is as many league games.

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng scored a stoppage-time equaliser to force a 2-2 draw at Sunderland. Dieng headed home deep into time added on to complete a remarkable comeback by Michael Beale’s team.

Sunderland were 2-0 up and coasting to the win after first-half goals from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

But Elias Chair got Rangers back in it in the 87th minute and five minutes later Chair’s cross was incredibly converted by Dieng, who then made an incredible stop at the other end.

Millwall came from two goals down to beat Coventry 3-2. The Sky Blues were in dreamland after just 28 minutes as Kyle McFadzean and Matty Godden put them 2-0 up.

Jake Cooper’s goal before half-time proved pivotal as it gave the Lions something to cling on to and they quickly levelled after the restart through George Honeyman. Gustavo Hamer was sent off for Coventry and then George Saville’s 85th-minute goal won it for the hosts.

Norwich are enjoying a difficult start following relegation from the Premier League last season as they lost 2-1 at Hull, who climbed to third.

Oscar Estupinan scored twice, once in either half, to extend the Tigers’ unbeaten start to the campaign, despite Marcelino Nunez’s consolation for the Canaries, who sit bottom after three games.

Huddersfield earned their first points of the season after they beat Stoke 3-1. Lee Nicholls’ penalty save from Lewis Baker in the first half proved pivotal as Yuta Nakayama headed the Terriers in front before the break.

Baker made amends for his spot-kick miss as he levelled after the restart but late goals from Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes gave Danny Schofield his first win as Terriers manager.

Swansea got their first win of the campaign as they beat Blackpool 1-0. After Andy Fisher saved Jerry Yates’ penalty early in the second half, Olivier Ntcham scored in the final 10 minutes to get the Swans up and running for the campaign.

Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game to condemn Birmingham to a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff, Brad Potts’ only goal of the game was enough for Preston to beat Luton 1-0 while Irish striker Will Keane scored as Wigan and Bristol City drew 1-1.