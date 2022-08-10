Former Ireland international Richard Keogh returns to Ipswich

Ipswich have signed experienced defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival.

Former Republic of Ireland international Keogh started his career in Ipswich’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003, and he told the club’s website: “It’s amazing to be back.

“I started my football journey here and I have so many memories from my early days, so I can’t wait to get back out on the Portman Road pitch in front of the fans.”

Boss Kieran McKenna said: “He will be valuable to us over what is a long season.

“His experience at club and international level is great, and he can still contribute having played a good number of games with Blackpool last season.”