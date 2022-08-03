St Pat’s have turned middling season around, but need something special to reach group stages

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) v St Patrick’s Athletic

Vasil Levski stadium, 6pm – Live RTÉ News Now

The €3 million in prize money remains four tidy results away, but St Patrick’s Athletic already deserve enormous credit for turning a middling season around. Last week’s penalty shootout, requiring 16 spot kicks, eventually delivered victory over NS Mura in Slovenia to set up the second Ireland versus Bulgaria tie of the summer.

CSKA used to swap the domestic title with cross-city rivals Levski but, ever since billionaire Kiril Domuschiev started pumping loose change into Ludogorets, who recently had Shamrock Rovers’ number, the Sofia club has become better known for racially abusing its own players than for any European adventures.

Not that St Pat’s appear capable of keeping the tie alive for another Richmond Park special, as any chance of a return to Europa action next season appeared to be lost on Sunday when Tim Clancy’s side crashed out of the FAI Cup, losing 3-2 to Waterford. At least Eoin Doyle and Chris Forrester should make timely returns to the starting XI. The pair already combined for a special European goal, so more of the same is essential if Pats are to face Brøndby of Denmark or Basel of Switzerland in a play-off to reach the Conference group stages.