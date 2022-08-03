Manchester United agree scheme for fans to own shares in club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks on from the sideline at Old Trafford during his team's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United Supporters Trust regarding a fan share scheme, with the result of the supporters’ group vote on whether to accept it to be announced next week.

On Tuesday MUST held a first online consultation with fans on the agreement, with 99 per cent of those who voted in an exit poll stating they would approve it. The ballot to vote on the scheme closes on Tuesday. If accepted it will then go before United’s board.

The club is understood to be hopeful the scheme will be accepted, suggesting its approval by the board would be a formality. The agreement in principle follows a stalemate in discussions.

The scheme would comprise new shares being issued that would be part of a “B” category, meaning they would match those owned by the Glazers, who own United, and have 10 times the voting weight of “A” category, which are owned by most investors.