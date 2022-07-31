FAI Cup round-up: Holders St Pat’s and Sligo Rovers make shock exits

After the highs of winning their respective Europa Conference League ties last Thursday, St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers were promptly brought back down to earth as both were knocked out of the FAI Cup at home to First Division opposition on Sunday afternoon.

Waterford beat holders St Patrick’s 3-2 at Richmond Park while Wexford won 2-1 after extra-time away to Sligo.

All the goals came in a manic first half in Inchicore. Though Waterford went ahead from a 13th minute goal by Wassim Aouachria, St Patrick’s recovered to lead with strikes from a Ronan Coughlan penalty and defender Tom Grivosti.

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists hit back to level through Aouachria before Junior Quitirna restored Waterford’s lead with what proved the winner three minutes before half-time.

Wexford’s veteran striker Dinny Corcoran forced extra-time at the Showgrounds with an 80th minute equaliser to Aidan Keena’s penalty lead earlier in the second half.

Ian Ryan’s in-form Wexford then won it in the 115th minute courtesy of a goalkeeping mistake when Sligo’s Luke McNicholas dropped a cross from Gerard Shortt into his own net.

Stephen Walsh and substitute Francey Lomboto both scored twice as First Division promotion contenders Galway United beat Leinster Senior League side Bluebell United 7-0 at Tolka Park, a record win for a First Division side in the competition.

A first-half goal from Ruairí Keating gave Cork City a 1-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park in the Leeside derby, though there was a worrying delay following the goal when a fence gave way in front of the celebrating Cork fans.

Tony McNamee scored a hat-trick inside 10 minutes either side of half-time to ease Letterkenny’s Bonagee United past Limerick Junior side Pike Rovers, 6-0, at Dry Arch Park.

Malahide United forced extra-time with a 95th minute equaliser as they played out a 2-2 draw at Salthill Devon before the LSL side won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out.

In Saturday’s action, Declan Glass scored a first-half hat-trick on his Derry City debut as they beat Dublin non-league side Oliver Bond Celtic 7-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In an all non-league clash in Celbridge, Lucan United beat Killester Donnycarney 3-0.