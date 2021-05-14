South Africa planning for Lions tour to be played without fans

The British & Irish Lions face playing all eight matches of this summer’s tour of South Africa behind closed doors following confirmation of the revised schedule. The Lions will be restricted to matches in Gauteng and Cape Town with organisers currently planning for empty stadiums.

As previously reported by the Guardian, the eight-match tour will now start and finish in Johannesburg while Warren Gatland’s side will play in just four different stadiums to minimise the risk of disruption caused by the pandemic.

South Africa Rugby is hopeful the government will lift restrictions on crowds at sporting events before the tour starts but the fact that plans are in place for no spectators is telling. All ticket holders for the original schedule will receive a refund while the South African union has confirmed that resident ticket holders would have first right to purchase tickets for the revised schedule if restrictions on attendance at sports events were lifted. But the announcement of the revised schedule brings confirmation that, as expected, there will be no hordes of Lions supporters travelling to South Africa.

The Test series against the Springboks will now begin in Cape Town before the second and third matches at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg. All three will kick off at 5pm UK time. One of the tourists’ opponents has also changed with the Emirates Lions replacing the South Africa invitational team - again a move designed to lessen the risk of disruption that could come from picking a squad from around the country. They will be the Lions’ first opponents at Ellis Park in Johannesburg before they meet the Sharks in the same stadium four days later. They will then face the Bulls in Pretoria before heading to Cape Town for matches against South Africa A, the Stormers and the first Test.

“We’re delighted to be able to finally confirm the revised schedule after months of scenario planning and shifting circumstances,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby chief executive. “It has been a challenging process with dozens of variables to consider but we believe we have arrived at a schedule that minimises the risks associated with the pandemic. We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but, for the moment, we are planning for an event behind closed doors.”

Before heading to South Africa the Lions will play their first match on home soil since 2005 - against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June. A decision on how many supporters can attend will be made closer to the time. “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused considerable disruption to the global sporting calendar, but after discussions with our partners at SA Rugby, we are very pleased to be able to give confirmation of the revised tour schedule,” said Ben Calveley, the Lions’ managing director. – Guardian

Revised Lions schedule

Saturday July 3rd: Emirates Lions v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)

Wednesday July 7th: Cell C Sharks v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 20h00 (SAT) / 19h00 (IST)

Saturday July 10th: Vodacom Bulls v The British & Irish Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)

Wednesday July 14th: South Africa ‘A’ v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 20h00 (SAT) / 19h00 (IST)

Saturday July 17th: DHL Stormers v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)

Saturday July 24th: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (1st Test, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)

Saturday July 31st: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (2nd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)

Saturday Aug 7th: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (3rd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18h00 (SAT) / 17h00 (IST)