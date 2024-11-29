Gerry Thornley: Will this be the last we see of O’Mahony, Murray etc in green shirts?

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley

The concluding Autumn Nations Series game of a long month has an intriguing and potentially emotional mix of landmarks intermingled with renewing old acquaintances, farewells and maybe even goodbyes.

Only time will tell whether this game to mark the 150th anniversary of the IRFU marks the true beginning of the Sam Prendergast era. Most likely, he and Jack Crowley will provide Ireland with outhalf options for many years to come, but to add to the celebratory feel in the Dublin air, all being well Cian Healy will henceforth occupy a very special place in the annals of Irish rugby.

It seems entirely fitting that Andy Farrell should bid a temporary adieu to his role as Ireland head coach in a game against his former boss Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies, given next summer’s Lions tour there.

Equally, not only is it fitting that Schmidt should sign off his first year as head coach of the Wallabies against Farrell, but also that Ireland’s “most successful coach” (as Farrell generously admitted this week) should be part of the IRFU’s 150th celebrations. Admittedly it will surely feel more than a little strange for Schmidt to be stationed in the away dressing-room.

The 2019 World Cup and the bountiful Schmidt era may have had an anti-climactic ending, but he left an indelible legacy with Leinster (who earned two of their four stars on his watch, as well as four other trophies) and Ireland (a Grand Slam and two Six Nations titles), as well as the breakthrough win over the All Blacks.

When he took over in 2013, Ireland were ranked ninth in the world. By the time he moved on, Ireland had risen to the dizzy heights of first in the world rankings.

So, one can only imagine Schmidt has received a warm welcome and countless demands for selfies and autographs this week, and will do so again from a packed Aviva Stadium (or, at any rate, when it gets around to being packed).

Of course, the most emotional and loudest ovation of the day will be reserved for Cian Healy, who won three of his five Championship titles under Schmidt.

To eclipse Brian O’Driscoll by becoming Ireland’s most capped player in the IRFU’s 150th anniversary is a truly phenomenal achievement, and an especially emotional one for his family and many friends in the stadium. You wonder how he’ll be able to compartmentalise the moment and focus on his role.

“I love what I do and I love the people I do it with,” said Healy, neatly summing up part of the motivation to keep on trucking all these years.

Only time well tell whether this will be the 134th and last time we will see Healy in an Irish jersey, and indeed whether it will be the 110th time we will see Peter O’Mahony in an Irish jersey. For that matter, last week’s cameo on the wing may yet prove to be the 120th and last time we will see Conor Murray playing for Ireland.

As he showed when somehow catching Ciaran Frawley’s pass and jinking over, Murray is a consummate footballer who could probably have played anywhere in the backline. One ventures that Farrell would like to have given Ireland’s greatest ever scrumhalf one last hurrah in his specialist position, but Murray will be confined to the stands on Saturday.

All three centurions are out of contract at the end of this season and it would not be entirely surprising if they all bowed out then. Whatever the future holds, you’d sincerely hope that Healy and O’Mahony, whose name is always loudly cheered when the teams are announced, will receive special ovations.

It would also be lovely to see the crowd hang around and give ovations to all these huge figures in Irish rugby on what is a truly historical day. They deserve that much.