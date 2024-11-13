Ireland v Argentina: Robbie Henshaw takes over from Bundee Aki in only change to starting XV

Robbie Henshaw is the only change to the Ireland side, coming in for Bundee Aki in the centre. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Andy Farrell has made only one change to the Ireland starting XV for this Friday’s Autumn Nations Series encounter against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm) by recalling Robbie Henshaw to midfield. But there are four changes on the bench, including two prospective debutants in Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast, as well as recalls for Ryan Baird and Craig Casey.

Henshaw is reunited with his Leinster midfield partner Garry Ringrose in place of Bundee Aki, who misses out on the matchday ‘23′ altogether, as Farrell reverts to the combination he employed for the second Test victory over South Africa in Durban last July.

The rest of the starting XV from last Friday’s 23-13 defeat by the All Blacks has been retained, with Farrell also opting for the pack which started in Kings Park when Tadhg Beirne shifted from the secondrow to blindside, save for the injured Tadhg Furlong.

Not surprisingly, the latter has not been risked after aggravating a hamstring injury in Ireland’s preparatory camp in Portugal. And with Tom O’Toole obliged to undergo the 12-day return to play protocols after suffering a head injury within two minutes of his introduction against New Zealand, it means Clarkson is set to make his debut from the bench.

READ MORE

The 24-year-old from Wicklow came through Blackrock College and was an ever-present on the Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning side in 2019. Although officially named as one of the additional ‘training panellists’ when the squad was announced, he is now in line for his Test debut after winning 47 caps for Leinster.

By contrast, Prendergast is only 21 yet his coronation as a Test player has been inevitable since he provided the stardust as outhalf on the 2023 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning team which also reached the Junior World Cup final.

Such has been Farrell’s evident admiration for Prendergast’s repertoire of passing and kicking skills that he was called in as a training panellist for last year’s Six Nations, was brought on the tour to South Africa and started all three games on this season’s Emerging Ireland tour to the same country.

His promotion comes at the expense of Ciarán Frawley, who has experienced the fickle nature of sport after his match-winning heroics in Durban, while Baird and Casey are preferred to Iain Henderson and Conor Murray.

IRELAND (v Argentina): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster)*, Ryan Baird (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster)*, Jamie Osborne (Leinster).

* denotes uncapped player.