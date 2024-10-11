Leinster vs Munster: Tom Farrell says move was a ‘no-brainer’

Leinster to play Muster at Croke Park on Saturday: Tom Farrell in action for Munster against the Ospreys at Virgin Media Park in Cork. Farrell has played every minute of Munster's three URC games to date. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Every cloud and all that. After seven and a half seasons at Connacht, Tom Farrell had a sense he was going to be surplus to requirements. After spending time at London Irish and Bedford after three seasons in the Leinster academy, the 30-year-old centre was exploring options abroad again when, out of the blue, Antoine Frisch’s departure led to a phone call from Munster.

“I was on the fence about whether I wanted a change of scenery anyway, and I had a bit of interest from abroad. I was quite far along the line at looking to go abroad, and then the call from Munster came, which was right time and right place.”

Describing himself as “incredibly lucky”, not least at the prospect of playing in front of an 80,000 crowd in Saturday’s landmark URC game against Leinster at Croke Park (kick-off 5.45pm), Farrell adds: “It was a pretty easy decision once the conversation started. The history behind the club, the way that the team are playing over the last couple of seasons, I thought it would suit my game.

“Obviously the success as well over the last couple of seasons and how they’re going in competitions and winning the URC two seasons ago and topping the league last season, it was kind of a no-brainer from my end to be honest.

“So, I put those conversations I was having about going abroad on hold pretty quickly.”

Murphy’s law decreed that, of course, his first URC game in Munster would be against Connacht.

“Yeah, there were a few [comments] in the rucks all right,” he admits with a wry smile. “It was a weird old game to be honest. I was excited but I was nervous about that game too. There was the added factor of my first game in Thomond Park and being against my old team, and I just wanted to give the best account of myself in front of the home fans as well.

“Thankfully we got the result on the day,” he adds of that 35-33 win.

Farrell settled in quickly, finding a new home in Limerick a few weeks before preseason and as a consequence of another ill wind, namely Munster’s early-season injury woes, Farrell is the only Munster player to have played every minute of their three URC games this season, in addition to playing one and a half of their two preseason friendlies.

His strength and rangy, elusive running have been a feature of those three games, making 124 metres from his 33 carries, with 14 defenders beaten, two clean breaks and his try against the Ospreys in what he describes as a “seamless enough” transition.

“I find a lot of the Irish provinces are playing a similar model to the national team with a small bit of difference and intricacies in it.”

He was Ireland’s first-choice outside centre at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup and two seasons ago played in front of a 50,000 crowd for Connacht in a URC semi-final in Cape Town, but this is different gravy.

Farrell has played in Croke Park before, almost 19 years ago at the age of 12.

“I’ve actually played there as a young lad, in underage schools football. That was the last time I was on that pitch. A great day.” He was captain of the St Brigid’s, Castleknock team who won the Corn Chumann na nGael in the Cumann na mBunscol primary schools finals in 2005.

“When I did sign, and I saw that fixture in the calendar, I was quite giddy for it,” he says of this upcoming game, adding he’ll “hopefully” be involved, although an appearance in front of the media and his constant presence to date are positive auguries.

“We’re unbelievably excited. We’ve addressed it a small bit, just the venue that it is and giving it the respect that it deserves, for such a Leinster-Munster game to be played there, and we’re the chosen few who get to do it and are unbelievably privileged to do it. Hopefully we’ll give it the occasion that it deserves too.”

“We’re expecting an unbelievably intense game from Leinster, especially the team they put out last week. It was probably up there with one of the best teams in world rugby. So, we know what’s coming, it’ll be Test match intensity and given the venue it’s just going to be an unbelievable occasion.”