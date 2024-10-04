RG Snyman to make Leinster debut as Hugo Keenan returns to 15-a-side game

RG Snyman makes his first Leinster start away to Benetton in Treviso on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

South African double World Cup winner RG Snyman will make his Leinster debut in Saturday’s URC game away to Benetton Rugby in Treviso (5.15 Irish time) in a side that sees the return of Hugo Keenan to 15-a-side rugby and with Caelan Doris leading the side for the first time since being named captain during the summer.

There are 12 changes to the starting XV from the side that beat Dragons last Friday, with the three players retained from that game all lining up in a new position. Jimmy O’Brien switches to the right wing while Jamie Osborne moves into the centre, with Jack Conan shifting to flanker.

Eight Irish internationals return to the starting line up, including Keenan, who makes his first appearance in the 15-man game since reaching the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games with the Irish Sevens team. James Lowe comes in to complete the back three while Garry Ringrose partners Osborne in the centre.

Jamison Gibson-Park comes back into the team for his second appearance of the season as Ciarán Frawley takes the No 10 shirt.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong complete a frontrow all making their first appearances of the season, with Joe McCarthy following up his try-scoring performance of the bench last week to take a starting berth alongside former Munster player Snyman in the secondrow.

Josh van der Flier is also drafted into the starting team after coming off the bench against Dragons, with Conan and captain Doris completing the pack.

Lee Barron and Michael Milne retain their places on the bench where they are joined by Thomas Clarkson, who started the first two games of the season.

Ryan Baird is set for his first action of the season, with Brian Deeny and Scott Penny completing a 6:2 split on the Leinster bench.

Academy scrumhalf Fintan Gunne is set to make his second appearance of the season off the bench as Ross Byrne provides the cover at outhalf after scoring a try in last week’s win.

LEINSTER (v Benetton): Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, RG Snyman; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Brian Deeny, Fintan Gunne, Ross Byrne, Scott Penny.

Captain Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Peter O’Mahony all start on their first Munster appearances of the season fro Saturday night’s game against Ospreys at Virgin Media Park (7.35).

There are eight personnel changes and one positional switch to the side that faced Zebre last week. Bryan Fitzgerald makes his first start for the province at inside centre following his debut off the bench last week.

Academy winger Shay McCarthy, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Jack O’Donoghue also come into the starting XV. On the injury front, Alex Nankivell (shoulder) was unavailable for selection.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Bryan Fitzgerald, Shay McCarthy; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Jack Daly.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has named three players who make their first competitive starts for the province for their game against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3.0 Irish time).

Hooker James McCormick and centre Ben Carson make the first starts, with academy lock Charlie Irvine in line for his Ulster debut, starting in the secondrow alongside captain Iain Henderson.

Two replacements, hooker Tadgh McElroy and development outhalf James Humphreys, the son of former Ireland outhalf David, are also in line to make their debuts.

ULSTER (v Bulls): Mike Lowry; Werner Kok, Stewart Moore, Ben Carson, Jacob Stockdale; Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Corrie Barrett; Iain Henderson (capt), Charlie Irvine; James McNabney, Sean Reffell, David McCann.

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Nick Timoney, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Ben Moxham.