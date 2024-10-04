Connacht leave it late to secure important away win over Scarlets

URC: Scarlets 23 Connacht 24

Connacht made hard work of it, but in the end they maintained their strong start to the season to register an important away win over Welsh outfit Scarlets in Llanelli last evening.

Connacht’s character, in abundance in their second-half comeback against the Sharks, once again came to the fore – this time in eking out the victory in the dying minute.

Having led at the break 21-14, Connacht conceded the lead just seven minutes from time, but there was enough in the tank to secure victory through the boot of Cathal Forde after replacement hooker van de Merwe conceded a late penalty.

READ MORE

It was a hard-earned victory for the visitors who had taken an early stranglehold on the game, and although spurning two early opportunities to score an opening try, they had all the momentum.

Although Finlay Bealham was held up over the line, within minutes they grabbed their first try when profiting from a Scarlets’ mistake. The home side, in attempting to clear their lines, lost possession and the quick-thinking Piers O’Connor touched down to open the visitors’ home account.

It did not get any better for the home side when losing rightwing Tom Rogers to the sinbin for attempting to prevent Connacht from a quick throw-in. The result should have been try for Connacht, who looked to have scored from the resulting lineout and maul with Heffernan touching down, but the score was denied for an earlier obstruction in the maul.

However within minutes they reaped the reward for their early dominance. It was courtesy of a fine cross-field kick from Carty, and an alert Mack Hansen was on hand to touch down, with Carty adding the extras for a 14-0 after 15 minutes.

The momentum, however, switched after Bundee Aki was yellow carded for a high tackle, and the Scarlets capitalised with their opening try to Gareth Davies. From a penalty to touch, they put the ball through the hands, and eventually the scrumhalf found a defensive gap to claw the score back to seven – Sam Costelow adding the conversion after 22 minutes.

Connacht's Bundee Aki receives a yellow card from referee Marius Van der Westhuizen. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It gave them the impetus to take control, and as their backs started to fire, they started to stretch the Connacht defence. Costelow and Lousi were influential in keeping the ball alive, before Gareth Davis claimed the home side’s second try, with Costelow converting.

The momentum continued to swing in the home side’s favour, but Connacht’s defensive work proved vital, keeping the home side out minutes before the break. And from deep inside their own half, Connacht then produced a try before the break. Winning a defensive lineout, it was then Aki who supplied the perfect pass to Conor Oliver who delivered a barnstorming run down field. In support was Paul Boyle who offloaded to Murphy to grab his third try of the season. Carty’s conversion ensured Pete Wilkins side went into the break with a 21-14 lead and the momentum.

An early second-half penalty from Costelow reduced the deficit to 17-21, and when Connacht were penalised in the scrum, replacement Ioan Lloyd made no mistake to bring them within a point after 52 minutes. Connacht were able to wrest some control again, led by Oliver, as the home side continued to concede penalties, but Connacht looked to profit from a lineout and drive, the home side’s defence forced a knock-out just metres from the try line.

Neither side was able to breach the defence, but when Mack Hansen conceded a penalty for holding, it presented the home side with a chance to go in front with seven minutes left on the clock. Costelow, back on the field, produced the perfect kick to go in front by 23-21.

Connacht, now chasing the game, and with the clock ticking down, won a late penalty. Cathal Forde from the right touchline struck the kick through the posts to put the visitors in front by a single point. A knock-on by Costelow handed Wilkins’s side the possession, just in time to see out the game with the winning spoils.

Yellow cards – Scarlets: Tom Rogers (12) Connacht: Bundee Aki (19)

Scarlets: I Nicolas, T Rogers, J Williams, E James, B Murray, S Costelow, G Davies, A Hepburn, R Elias, H Thomas, S Lousi, M Douglas, J McLeod (c), D Davis, T Plumtree.

Replacements: A Craig for Plumtree (35), 20 K Matias for Hepburn (HT), C Tuipolotu for Thomas (57), E Jones for, I Lloyd for Nicolas (42), M Page for Costelow (45), M Van der Merve for Elias (55), S Wainwright for Thomas (55).

Connacht: S Cordero, M Hansen, C Forde, B Aki, P O’Connor, j Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, N Murray, D O’Connor, J Murphy, C Prendergast, C Oliver.

Replacements: P Boyle for Prendergast (32), D Tierney Martin for Heffernan (52), P Dooley for Buckley (52), Temi Lasisi for Bealham (63), O Dowling for Murray (57), C Blade for Murphy (54), D Hawkshaw for Cordero (63).

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen