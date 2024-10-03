Bundee Aki to make URC season debut for Connacht against Scarlets

Bundee Aki and Jack Carty are to make their first appearances of the new season for Connacht as the western province heads to Wales to face Scarlets (Friday, 7.35pm) in the third round of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Aki starts at inside centre, moving Cathal Forde to 13 and Piers O’Conor to the wing.

Carty is in for Josh Ioane at outhalf, joined by Ben Murphy at scrumhalf.

The entire pack remains unchanged from their 36-30 victory over Sharks last Saturday.

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham make up the frontrow, Niall Murray and David O’Connor in the second, and Cian Prendergast captains the team from eight, joined again by Josh Murphy and Conor Oliver in the backrow.

Mack Hansen holds his spot on the right wing, and Santiago Cordero returns at fullback.

“Llanelli is always tough place to go for visiting teams, so whilst respecting the Scarlets’ strengths we must make every effort to impose our game and take our opportunities when they arise,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins announcing his team.

“In Bundee and Jack we have two senior players coming into the starting line-up with a wealth of experience and quality. It says a lot about the strength of the squad this year that we’re able to bring in players of that calibre.

“We will need to perform at our best to get a result and everyone is looking forward to the challenge.”

Connacht (v Scarlets – Parc y Scarlets, Friday, 7.35pm): Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Piers O’Conor; Jack Carty, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, David O’Connor; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (capt)

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Temi Lasisi, Oisín Dowling, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Shayne Bolton