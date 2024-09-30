Connacht savour heroic comeback as Munster taste historic defeat

Connacht's forwards in the dressing room after their team scored 27 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Sharks in Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Another wild and wacky weekend in the formative stages of the BKT URC as all four Irish provinces recorded attacking bonus points. But this was definitely more of a bonus for Connacht in their latest rollercoaster ride, and even for a losing Ulster side in Johannesburg, than it was for Munster and an incandescent Graham Rowntree after their historic defeat to Zebre Parma.

Talk about the ebb and flow of psychic energy. In the weeks and months to come, Connacht may well regard their 36-30 comeback win over the Sharks at the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night as a very significant evening.

After an uninterrupted 27-point blitz by the Sharks which threatened to devour them, the Jaws soundtrack would not have been misplaced as the stunned home team and crowd alike absorbed their 27-7 deficit at a badly needed half-time interval.

But the ground was soon rocking again, thus fuelling Pete Wilkins’s view that the atmosphere at the three-sided Dexcom as it undergoes a facelift is largely dependent on how his team is playing.

To respond with a whirlwind 29-point salvo of their own – note, there was no wild west wind factor on a still autumnal evening in Galway – should also give Connacht real belief for the weeks ahead.

For 15 minutes in the midst of their second-half salvo, Connacht were in double-bonus point territory, as in last week’s 35-33 loss away to Munster, but that would not have soothed the pain of losing their first home game of the season.

“Incredibly important, incredibly important,” admitted head coach Wilkins. “And for lots of reasons. Coming the week after an intepro was a massive effort, whereas in the past we’ve lacked the intensity the following week and importantly this was a really, really good Sharks team.”

Connacht’s Shane Jennings scores his sides fourth try against Sharks. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Noting their missing Springboks and Currie Cup-winning form, Wilkins said: “They’ll beat a lot of good teams this season and I think they’ll be there or thereabouts. For us to beat a good team at home, get the season up and running, and give the fans the belief that we’re moving in the right direction is so important.”

Connacht’s win came at a cost, for prop Sam Illo suffered an ankle injury in the act of scoring a try that has unluckily ruled out. He was on crutches with an ice pack afterwards. “I’m hoping it’s not as bad as it looks, but we’ll wait and see,” said Wilkins.

Bundee Aki, an impassioned and frustrated spectator, is evidently straining at the leash for a likely seasonal reappearance next Friday away to the Scarlets.

Lock Joe Joyce could also return, as might winger Shayne Bolton, but new outhalf Josh Ioane is expected to be ruled out after failing a HIA at half-time, prompting a switch from 12 to 10 for Cathal Forde.

“We’ve got a decent guy there who’s chomping at the bit for an opportunity in the background,” said Wilkins with regard to Jack Carty, the more probable alternative from the start in Parc Y Scarlets.

Wilkins again generously credited Mark Sexton for the “evolution in our attack since he took over responsibility for the full team attack. He was doing the backs and the skills last year and has a broader remit now.

“I think we’re also getting our best players on to the pitch at the same time, although I don’t want to count any chickens too soon – it’s only round two,” noted Wilkins wryly, mindful of the lengthy absences endured by Mack Hansen and Santiago Cordero last season.

Wilkins also stressed: “It wouldn’t be possible if the forwards didn’t have a fair amount of physicality and bite.”

Zebre players and management celebrate after beating Munster for the first time. Photograph: Luca Sighinolfi/Inpho

The odds on Zebre recording a first ever victory over Munster in 21 attempts would have lengthened even further by half-time, when Rowntree’s side led 28-15 after a try by debutant Bryan Fitzgerald sealed a bonus point following Gavin Coombes’s double and Mike Haley’s finish.

Perhaps this imbued Munster with an element of complacency, however subconsciously. In any event, they fell away alarmingly, albeit in the face of some exhilarating rugby by Zebre, who scored 26 uninterrupted points and six tries in all as Munster missed 22 tackles and leaked nine line breaks.

Even after a well-worked try for replacement winger Shay McCarthy, Munster were denied a second bonus point when Giacomo Da Re landed a penalty with the last kick of the game, so prompting delirious and lengthy celebrations as if a league title had been won.

Zebre had lost their last 14 URC fixtures since their 22-22 draw with Cardiff in Parma in November 2023; Munster had not lost to Italian opposition in the Championship since their visit to Treviso in September 2013.

“I could be here until it gets dark talking about things we need to do better,” said Rowntree. “That wasn’t good enough from us. We lost our way in the third quarter.

“But I don’t want to take anything away from Zebre. A spirited, brilliant performance from Zebre. Credit to them, they didn’t stop playing. They took their opportunities.”

Munster host the Ospreys next Saturday, while Ulster boss Richie Murphy urged his depleted young side to learn from their 35-22 loss to the Lions in Johannesburg. “It was 26 or 27 degrees and at altitude, so a difficult day at the office.”

Next Saturday, they face the Bulls in Loftus Versfeld while Leinster, one of only two sides with two wins from two alongside Cardiff, face Benetton in Treviso.