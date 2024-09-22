Terenure, Garryowen and Clontarf get AIL campaigns off to flying starts

Young Fintan Gunne helped fire Terenure College to victory over Cork Constitution as the new AIL seasons started with a bang. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Opening-day statement wins abounded in the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday, notable at Lakelands Park, where Terenure College avenged April’s defeat in the final against Cork Constitution with a 25-15 win over the champions.

Playing with a strong breeze and inspired by their 21-year-old Leinster academy duo Henry McErlean and Fintan Gunne, Terenure roared into a 19-0 lead. McErlean finished of a crisp backline strike move off a lineout for their first try before Gunne struck twice.

First, after Terenure winger Craig Adams fielded a goal line drop out and passed infield to Gunne on the 10-metre line, the former Irish under-20 scrumhalf chipped the advancing white line, gathered and stepped past the last man to score.

Soon after he sniped down the blindside and grubber-kicked, McErlean regathering and feeding Conall Boomer. The number eight was stopped short but Gunne was on hand to score again.

Con responded with lineout maul tries through Munster hooker Scott Buckley and Alessandro Heaney and dominated the second half, but Terenure held on thanks to two penalties by outhalf Aran Egan.

Garryowen, who returned to Divisison 1A via the playoffs on the back of an 11-match winning run, also made their intentions clear with a thrilling 29-27 win over Lansdowne at Dooradoyle. Trailing 27-24, Garryowen opted to kick a penalty to the corner and, seven phases later, their 19-year-old Munster academy outhalf Dylan Hicks cross-kicked for Gordon Wood, son of Keith, to score in the corner.

St Mary’s, back in the top tier after a six-year absence, led Clontarf by 24-10 early in the second half after a try by fullback Conor Hayes, but they had to settle for two bonus points after Clontarf successfully resorted to their renowned attacking game.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan was back in the old routine with two tries off catch-and-drives and tries by winger Andrew Smith and a close-range finish by replacement hooker Barry Gray late on secured a 29-27 comeback win.

Young Munster had a big 24-22 win in the Belfield Bowl while Ballynahinch’s 7-0 win over City of Armagh was somewhat out of keeping with the day’s trends domestically and indeed globally. Nenagh Ormond announced their arrival in 1B in front of a huge home crowd with a dominant bonus-point win over relegated Trinity, who are evidently facing another new cycle.

Old Wesley and Old Belvedere had commanding home wins over Old Wesley and UCC, and Queen’s beat Shannon, while in 2A newly promoted Corinthians had a bonus-point win away to Ballymena in JJ Hanrahan’s first game as backs coach.

Energia All-Ireland League results

Division 1A: Ballynahinch 7 City of Armagh 0; Garryowen 29 Lansdowne 27; St. Mary’s College 27 Clontarf 31; Terenure College 25 Cork Constitution 15; UCD 22 Young Munster 24.

Division 1B: Old Wesley 29 Blackrock College 13; Highfield 19 Naas 17; Nenagh Ormond 27 Dublin University 3; Old Belvedere 43 UCC 17; Queens 19 Shannon 13.

Division 2A: Ballymena 10 Galway Corinthians 27; Banbridge 26 MU Barnall 31; Buccaneers 24 Instonians 52; Greystones 16 Navan 13; Old Crescent 34 Cashel 38.

Division 2B: Dungannon 45 Malahide 14; Galwegians 35 Skerries 36; Malone 20 Clogher Valley 24; UL Bohemian 34 Sligo 25; Wanderers 38 Rainey 10.

Division 2C: Bruff 15 Dolphin 20; Enniscorthy 20 Belfast Harlequins 29; Midleton 34 Monkstown 28; Omagh Academicals 31 Clonmel 28; Tullamore 14 Ballyclare 27.