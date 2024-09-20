Ulster face ‘stern test’ against champions Glasgow in URC opener in Belfast

Ulster v Glasgow

Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm (Live Premier Sports)

Last year’s champions visit Belfast in their opening game in what will be seen as a tough, confrontational test for both sides. The first full season for Ulster coach Richie Murphy, since he took over from Dan McFarland midway through last season, begins with an upswing after Friday’s announcement that backrow David McCann has signed a new one-year extension that secures him in an Ulster jersey until at least 2026.

Ulster will again go into the season with renewed optimism and the chase for that Holy Grail of a trophy. It has ever been thus for the province, who are captained by Iain Henderson. The lock will oversee a side brimming with talent but whether they can put a game together to challenge the visiting champions is the question.

Despite their crown, Glasgow have only beaten Ulster at the Kingspan twice with their previous win coming in 2013. The new broom of Murphy has given Ulster a brighter disposition, at least, but points are what count and with a pre-season win over Benetton and defeat to Exeter Chiefs, the jury is still out.

Looking a little light on Test match players, Murphy was pleased this week that his squad were at least moving in the right direction and with a more positive outlook. He spoke of the Ulster journey and not of the Ulster arrival.

“We’re moving in the right direction. All the data that sits around in the background shows there’s an improvement in what we’re doing and a belief from the players in how we’re trying to send them to play the game,” he said.

“I feel like we’re in a good place. Will that be good enough at the weekend? We’ll have to see. But it won’t be for a lack of planning or effort from the lads or the staff.”

[ Emerging Ireland tour may be tough on the provinces but policy seems to pay offOpens in new window ]

Ulster’s spine of experience runs from Henderson to Kieran Treadwell, McCann, Nick Timoney and Jacob Stockdale with others such as centre Jude Postlethwaite named on Simon Easterby’s Emerging Ireland squad full of promise. Fullback Ethan McIlroy, former New Zealand Under-20 outhalf Aidan Morgan and Mike Lowry, this week playing on the wing, have also an abundance of ability.

“We are looking forward to taking to the field for the first time in 2024-25, with everyone driving each other forward and putting their hand up to be involved,” said Glasgow head coach Franco Smith.

“Ulster will provide us with a stern test first up; they have recruited well ahead of the new season and will be defending a proud home record in front of a passionate crowd in Belfast.”

That is a certainty.

Ulster: E McIlroy; M Lowry, S Moore, J Postlethwaite, J Stockdale; A Morgan, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, C Barrett, I Henderson ©, K Treadwell, J McNabney, D McCann, N Timoney. Replacements: J McCormick, A Warwick, T O’Toole, H Sheridan, C Izuchukwu, D Shanahan, J Humphreys, W Kok.

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; S Cancelliere, S McDowall, S Tuipulotu, K Steyn ©; T Jordan, J Dobie; J Bhatti, J Matthews, S Talakai, M Williamson, R Gray, M Fagerson, R Darge, H Venter. Replacements: G Hiddleston, N McBeth, Z Fagerson, A Samuel, G Brown, E Ferrie, B Afshar, A Hastings.

Referee: A Jones (WRU)