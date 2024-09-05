Beauden Barrett dropped for New Zealand, South Africa ring the changes

Scrumhalf Cortez Ratima will make his second start for New Zealand in the Rugby Championship game against South Africa. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand have dropped fullback Beauden Barrett and scrumhalf TJ Perenara to the bench in four changes to their starting line-up to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday as Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke miss out through injury.

Coach Scott Robertson moved the experienced Barrett and Perenara to the roles of “finishers” after the All Blacks let a 10-point lead slip in the final 12 minutes of Saturday’s 31-27 defeat by the Springboks in Johannesburg.

“It was a tough conversation, but both are great team men, they have been around a long time,” Robertson explained. “The All Black jersey is important to all of us. If they have to come on and finish the job they will.

“They want to start and be out there for the majority of the match but they understand [why the decision has been made]. It is two great names to have come on and finish the job for us.”

READ MORE

Flanker Blackadder (hamstring) and winger Clarke (back), who scored two tries in Johannesburg, miss out after strong displays in the first Test.

“They are not major injuries, but they are out for this Test,” Robertson said.

Will Jordan shifts to fullback, Sevu Reece comes in on the right wing with Mark Tele’a brought in on the left for the Test in Cape Town.

Perenara is replaced at scrumhalf by Cortez Ratima, who gets only his second start for the All Blacks, while Wallace Sititi, who made his debut in July, takes the place of Blackadder on the blindside of the scrum.

“It is an opportunity to give Will a run at fullback. He has trained well and covers fullback anyway in the game with how we play,” Robertson said.

“Sevu is a world-class wing, we are fortunate to have some quality players in the squad. Will and Sevu have played a lot of rugby together.”

Flanker Luke Jacobson is preferred to Samipeni Finau among the replacements as New Zealand retain a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to the South Africa backrow after playing in the secondrow in last weekend's game against New Zealand. Photograph: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

South Africa have made seven changes to their starting line-up, including a return at outhalf for Handrè Pollard and Willie le Roux coming into the team at fullback. Coach Rassie Erasmus has also been able to call on captain Siya Kolisi after he received a facial injury in the 31-27 victory over the All Blacks in Johannesburg last weekend, but has been cleared to play.

Le Roux is joined in the back three by wings Canan Moodie and Cheslin Kolbe, with Kurt-Lee Arendse ruled out due to concussion. Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the centre pairing, while Pollard replaces Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who moves to the bench.

Grant Williams gets to start at scrumhalf with Jaden Hendrikse taking his place on the bench in a rare 5-3 split between forwards and backs from Erasmus.

Jasper Wiese remains at number eight, while Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to the flank after playing lock last weekend, along with Kolisi.

“Siya is a world-class player and captain, and he adds immense value to the team with the way he leads by example and galvanises the team when the pressure is on,” Erasmus said.

“Similarly to the call we made with Eben [Etzebeth] last week, our team policy is that if a player trains on a Monday and gets through training during the week pain free, they can be selected for the weekend, and Siya did just that.

“This match is going to massive,” added Erasmus. “New Zealand are a world-class outfit and we know that they’ll be desperate to bounce back after leading in the second half last week.

SOUTH AFRICA: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Jaden Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lukhanyo Am

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett (capt), Tupou Vaa’i; Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024