Steve Borthwick handed more power over England players in new clubs deal

Steve Borthwick has been given significant influence over when a select group of England internationals can play for their clubs as part of the new eight-year Professional Game Partnership (PGP) agreement between the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Premiership (PRL).

The deal, which sees the RFU pay the clubs £33 million (€39 million) a year and runs from the start of the season and is being hailed as a “significant milestone” by the RFU chief executive, Bill Sweeney, hands the head coach more control over his players, ensuring he has the “final say” on all sports science and medical matters for those handed enhanced contracts.

While not explicitly giving Borthwick free rein to influence team selection in Premiership matches, the terms of the deal go further than expected.

Only last week the Northampton director of rugby, Phil Dowson, suggested that any conflict between the clubs and England over which players would appear for their clubs, arising out of medical issues, would be settled by an independent panel.

The PGP, however, gives Borthwick a firmer hand. An RFU statement said: “The England head coach will be able to select up to 25 players into the enhanced EPS [England playing squad], ensuring optimum preparation for key international fixtures, and will have the final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to the management of enhanced EPS players.”

At present, Borthwick has offered only two enhanced contracts – worth £160,000 (€190,000) per year rather than a one-off match fee of £25,000 (€29,700) – to Jamie George and Maro Itoje. He has licence to offer up to 25 but there are concerns the RFU cannot afford that many and it is understood that while the PGP has been unveiled, negotiations between the union and the senior players have not yet been finalised.

Ellis Genge recently revealed that progress had been “slow, slow” and representation of England players – who now come under the umbrella of Team England Rugby – is conspicuous by its absence as the RFU and PRL unveils the PGP.

Provided negotiations are concluded, Borthwick is expected to offer more enhanced contracts before the autumn internationals and so be able to influence selection of more players.

The Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter had expressed concerns that the deal would give Borthwick indirect influence over selection and speaking on Wednesday he said: “What England want from the player as a player, I don’t have any concerns around. My concerns are around how the medical intervention part works.

“I’ve said that the proof in the pudding of this agreement will be down the line. If England players play plenty of England games but are also fit to play for Exeter in the Premiership and the Champions Cup, it’s probably something that’ll work because we’re aligned. They’re fit, they’re healthy and they’re ready to go and they’re playing in games. If we look in two or three years and they are all playing England games and not playing club games, the clubs will say that outcome doesn’t work for us.”

Meanwhile, the former international referee Wayne Barnes joins a beefed up Professional Game Board (PGB) as an RFU representative. The PGB will have an independent chair, two independent members as well as representation from the RFU, PRL and the Rugby Players’ Association. The PGB will be responsible for the governance of the new deal and to arbitrate when disputes arise.

Other significant aspects of the deal include revamped academy structures, pathway systems and a commitment to promotion and relegation between the Premiership and the Championship via a two-legged playoff.

The RFU’s Sweeney, said: “This eight-year commitment will reshape the rugby landscape and reset the professional game to support, showcase and fund our game for the next decade and beyond.

“We have spent the last two years interrogating the data and listening to all parts of the game to understand what we need for rugby to grow in the future, how all parts of the system interact and support each other, and where we need to focus and allocate our investment for the best outcome.

“Despite the RFU having £150 million revenue losses through Covid, and a £30 million increase in operating costs over the last four years due to inflation, we are in a stable financial position. Today we have reached a significant milestone in turning our spend into the professional game into a true investment partnership with shared strategy, goals, and risks.

“The England national team benefits by having control over the [independent development programmes], medical and S&C [strength and conditioning] of the best players in England at the peak of their form and in the best shape to play for their country. And the community game benefits from well run and funded academies to allow every young player to fulfil their potential and winning England teams that generate money to reinvest into the whole game.” – Guardian