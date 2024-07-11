Fin Baxter handed first England start in New Zealand rematch

Fin Baxter (left) starts for England for the first time in a Test match against New Zealand this weekend. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Fin Baxter will make his first start for England in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Harlequins prop, who won his first cap off the bench in the 16-15 first Test defeat in Dunedin, again replaces his clubmate Joe Marler who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

Bevan Rodd comes onto the bench in the only other change to the squad for Auckland.

By contrast, fellow prop Dan Cole will win his 115th cap from the bench at Eden Park to become England’s second most-capped men’s player behind Ben Youngs (127).

England coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to Cole, who will move ahead of Jason Leonard.

“Dan has shown nothing but dedication and determination throughout his career, and reaching this milestone is a remarkable feat,” he said.

“He is a superb rugby player, a wonderful role model and we all look forward to sharing a memorable day with him on Saturday.

“Eden Park is a stadium packed with history and with memories of great rugby encounters.

“New Zealand has a formidable record at this venue, but with that comes the pressure of expectation. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand manages that expectation in front of a full house.”

Scrumhalf Finlay Christie is the only new face in the New Zealand starting line-up, replacing the injured TJ Perenara, with the uncapped Cortez Ratima taking his place on the bench.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his (family). He’s a talented young man who is ready for test footy,” said All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

Saturday is going to be massive! Eden Park, we are back! ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PNygaMAFU6 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 11, 2024

Damian McKenzie retained the number 10 shirt with Stephen Perofeta at fullback and former world player of the year Beauden Barrett, who recently returned from a spell in Japan, again named among the replacements.

Samipeni Finau kept his spot at openside flanker in an unchanged back row along with openside Dalton Papali’i and the reigning world player of the year, number eight Ardie Savea.

New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994 with 48 wins and two draws in 50 tests.

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park,” Robertson added.

“It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks, and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

New Zealand: Stephen Perofeta; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett (capt), Patrick Tuipulotu; Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett.

England: George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence; Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smoth, Alex Mitchell; Fin Baxter, Jamie George (capt), Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, George Martin; Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Tom Curry, Ben Spencer, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme.