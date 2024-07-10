Connacht sign Chiefs outhalf Josh Ioane on one-year deal

New Connacht signing Josh Ioane in action for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland's Bundee Aki during a match at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton in 2022. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

Connacht have signed former New Zealand outhalf Josh Ioane on a one-year deal from the Chiefs. Pete Wilkins’s side will be without JJ Hanrahan for a part of next season after he underwent surgery for an ACL injury picked up in a game against the Dragons at the end of April.

Ioane earned one cap for the All Blacks, coming off the bench against Tonga in 2019. The 28-year-old featured for the All Blacks XV against Ireland A at the RDS in November 2022, and previously played and scored against Ireland for the Māori All Blacks in both fixtures during Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand that same year.

He has 72 Super Rugby caps between spells at the Chiefs and the Highlanders prior to that, scoring over 300 points in the process.

A versatile and dynamic playmaker, Ioane has also played regularly at fullback and occasionally at centre.

READ MORE

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Connacht next season,” said Wilkins. “We were open about the need for additional depth at 10 following JJ’s injury, and in Josh we have secured a player with a wealth of experience and an excellent skill set, that will both excite our supporters and complement our existing backs. We look forward to him joining the squad and helping us push for success next season.”