Munster’s favourite son Zebo aiming to finish on a high

Simon Zebo has no regrets about deciding to retire at the end of the season and the 34-year-old said he is looking forward to life after rugby.

The Cork native has “a few things lined up” after his playing career ends and hopes to stay involved in the game through media work. But for now his sole target is to go out on a high.

Zebo made just four starts and two off the bench last season and did not play after March as Munster finally ended their trophy drought of 11 years when they dethroned reigning champions the Stormers in the final in Cape Town.

Zebo, who has 10 starts and two off the bench this campaign, confirmed he received a medal last season but would just love to go out in a blaze of glory this summer.

“I got one for sure! My kids were only looking at it the other day as well, asking me, ‘what’s this Dad?’ So yeah, I did get one, I’ll hopefully add to my collection and that would be super, super cool.

“It would be huge, it would be massive. Obviously my health last season, I couldn’t impact as much as I wanted to, so making myself available for as much as possible this season and trying to have more impact on games, it’s been great that it’s been able to happen.

“To finish with a trophy would be incredibly special. I know how much Keith Earls valued that win last year and how much sweeter the end of his career was in winning the URC. If I could emulate that it would be incredibly special.

“I know it’s a bit cliched but we’re not looking past Ospreys, I just wanted to put that out for sure. They are a very, very tough side; everyone will probably write them off and we were in their position last year going away, away, away.

“So we know what that’s like and we’re going to be focused, switched on and give our best performance and give them the respect they deserve, and hopefully our best is good enough. Our main and only focus is Ospreys.

“I have an incredibly special relationship with everybody who comes to support Munster Rugby, it’s something I’ll be forever grateful for but I certainly feed off them and I do my best to let them feed off me with what I can do on the pitch.

RG Snyman and Simon Zebo: 'To finish with a trophy would be incredibly special. I know how much Keith Earls valued that win last year,' says Zebo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“We know the Thomond crowd will always show up for us, they’re the best supporters in the world and we’ll need them for sure this weekend. But I think even since the start of the season I’ve been soaking it all in, every single game, and not much will change going forward.”

He had an inkling at the start of the season that this would be his final one and he has no regrets as he bows out.

“It was easy enough, I think heading into the start of the season I would have had a feel for the body, some of the advice I’ve got throughout the years is that when you know, you know and I had a gut feeling that I wanted to finish on a high. And it’s just funny that in any interview I’ve done in the past I’ve said 34 would be a good age to call it, just because Dougy Howlett retired at that age, and I’ve always looked up to him and saw him call it while he still had it and he still had a big impact on games.

“So I always said that would be a good age for a back three player, so it was funny how it all unfolded. But yeah, it’s great to be able to play back-to-back consecutively and still have my body and health to be able to show what I can still do on the pitch, and it’s been great. I’m looking forward to another big one this weekend and hopefully we can go another couple of games after that, but it’s all knock-out rugby.

“At the start of the season I would have had that feeling and wanted to finish on a high. Hopefully we can do it, but my body has been telling me and I’m happy to finish playing well and the team playing well, too.”

His playing career – top try-scorer for Munster with 72 in 174 appearances so far, 35 Irish caps and a stint in Paris with Racing 92 – will come to an end on Friday evening if they lose, or in the coming weeks. But there’s no nine to five job lined up when he hangs up the boots.

“No, definitely not! I enjoy the blend of work and family time, I love being with my kids, I have enough going on in the background over the last couple of years that the transition will be seamless enough.

“So yeah, some exciting things in the pipeline, and some steady things too. Not too much change, just a bit of a rest on the body after the last 14-15 years, which I’ll be looking forward to come summer time.

“I’ve a few things lined up. I enjoy the media side of the game, I enjoy slagging Jamie Heaslip as much as possible on air, that’s always good fun. So I would do my best to stay on the box somehow, some way, and I’ve a few other things,” he added.