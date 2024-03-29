URC: Leinster vs Bulls - live updates

A valid question is whether a South African coach will lift the URC trophy at the end of the season. With the Bulls’ arrival to the RDS on Friday night, coach Jake White and Leinster’s Jacques Nienaber would be candidates to do just that. Both World Cup-winning coaches, White was head of the Springboks when they won the World Cup in 2007 and Nienaber is decorated with winners’ medals from the last two tournaments. — Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is our man doing the reporting at the RDS tonight. He previews the action in the below story, pointing out to the intriguing meeting of World Cup-winning minds on the opposite coaching benches. Both South African, both winners of William Web Ellis, both with designs on the URC trophy at the end of this season.

Read more here.

[ Bulls ready to throw down gauntlet to Leinster ]

Bulls ready to throw down gauntlet to Leinster https://t.co/lOBFQKn966 — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) March 29, 2024

As for the Bulls, they have plenty of Springbok World Cup-winners in their midst. Willie le Roux and Kurt-Lee Arendse are both in the backthree. Canan Moodie, arguably the brightest young talent in South Africa, is at 13. Up front, Marco van Staden starts in the backrow alongside a familiar face in former Ulsterman Marcell Coetzee. Ruan Nortje and Ruan Vermaak form a particularly strong-looking secondrow duo.

Leinster won on their travels to Zebre last time out as the URC returned from a mini Six Nations break. The Bulls beat the Dragons in Rodney Parade last week. They have history in this ground and in this competition, famously beating Leinster in the knock-out stages in the 2022 semi-final of this competition in what was a significant upset at the time.

Faced with the task of taking on a hefty South African outfit, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has recalled plenty of his internationals for this one. In the forwards, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird all return to the backrow. In front of them are Joe McCarthy and Ross Molony at lock, while Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa form the frontrow trio.

In an intriguing move, Harry Byrne starts at 10 in favour of his brother, Ross, who is on the bench. Luke McGrath partners him in the halfbacks and captains the side. Jamie Osborne gets another chance to impress at 12 with Robbie Henshaw outside him, while Jordan Larmour, Rob Russell and James Lowe form the backthree.

Good evening all and welcome to Friday night URC action. It’s first vs second in the table at a near sold-out RDS, Leinster welcoming the Bulls to Dublin. My name is Nathan Johns and I’ll be guiding you through all the action as it happens ahead of tonight’s 7.35pm kick-off.