Returning Irish contingent back to bolster Munster for Cardiff test

URC: Munster v Cardiff, Thomond Park, Saturday, 7.35 (Live on RTÉ and Premier Sports

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made six changes from the side that beat Ospreys as the Irish province look to maintain their upwardly mobile climb in the United Rugby Championship (URC) standings.

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, who will captain the team, Peter O’Mahony and Jack Crowley return to Munster for their first start since the Six Nations championship. Calvin Nash sustained a leg injury in training and wasn’t available.

Alex Nankivill, consistently brilliant in his first season, returns to partner Antoine Frisch in the centre. There are two changes in the front row with props Jeremy Loughman and Stephen Archer promoted to the run-on team, while number eight Gavin Coombes continues his remarkable run of having started every URC and Champions Cup match this season.

Simon Zebo returns to the match day 23 for his first game since the Champions Cup pool match against the Northampton Saints on January 20th.

Cardiff have been boosted by the return of six further Wales internationals – Mason Grady and Mackenzie Martin played against Glasgow Warriors last week – which includes the back three of Cam Winnett, Owen Lane and Josh Adams.

Props Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti and flanker Alex Mann also return as part of eight changes in total to last week’s team. Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt has reintroduced Seb Davies and Ellis Jenkins to the starting line-up after Shane Lewis-Hughes and Teddy Williams were ruled out through injury.

Young Wales fullback Winnett, who started all five Six Nations games and was a standout player for his country, said: “It will be my first time playing there [Thomond Park], so I am really looking forward to it. It will be tough, it always is over in Ireland, but we will give it our best shot.”

Cardiff have proved sticky opponents for Munster in the past but with their returning Irish contingent and the superior resources off the bench, the home side should continue their winning ways.

MUNSTER: M Haley; S O’Brien, A Frisch, A Nankivell, S Daly; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, S Archer; RG Snyman, T Beirne (capt); P O’Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: E Clarke, J Wycherley, J Ryan, T Ahern, A Kendellen, E Coughlan, J Carbery, S Zebo.

CARDIFF: C Winnett; O Lane, M Grady, B Thomas, J Adams; T de Beer, E Bevan; C Domachowski, L Belcher (capt), K Assiratti; B Donnell, S Davies; A Mann, E Jenkins, M Martin.

Replacements: R Carré, E Lloyd, W Davies-King, R Thornton, T Young, M Aubrey, J Beetham, T Cabango.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy).