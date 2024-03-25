Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham to return to Connacht training ahead of Benetton clash

Pressure is mounting on Connacht as they head to Italy this weekend to face Benetton after their unexpected mauling by Emirates Lions last weekend. The South Africans’ victory at the Sportsground saw then leapfrog Connacht in the URC table, with head coach Pete Wilkins saying not one element of his side’s game “stood up and got one over the opposition” in the 14-38 defeat.

“That was the reason for my frustration and still is,” Wilkins says. “We have had worse performances over the years, but to have a game where every bit of game relay failed to get a foothold and really failed to pressurise the opposition, that was incredibly frustrating for me.

”On top of that, with other results in the URC , that was the moment for us to really seize the initiative. If we want to be a team that is scrapping out for seventh or eighth and getting an away knockout game, but a team that really wants to progress and be that team pushing for top four, those are the days you stand up and really make a statement, and we failed to do that.”

Wilkins believes it is not for a lack of effort or lack of intent. ”I think there was a carelessness about our first half, in terms of the amount of turnovers and penalties that were conceded, and I think that gave the Lions belief and numerous opportunities to refresh and come back at us again and come back very physically.”

READ MORE

Not the first time Connacht have failed to take advantage of a team down to 14 players, and Wilkins says his players failed to win the physical collisions each side of the ball, resulting in nine turnovers, seven penalties and eight penalty advantages from which the visitors scored. That performance, he says, will be reflected in the squad that travels to Italy to face Benetton this weekend.

“A few weeks out from games such as Benetton, I have an idea what team I would like to pick in terms of personnel available, who deserves a go, and the game plan. Then you get the most recent performance and you have to reflect on that, so yes it will have a bearing.”

[ Connacht coach Pete Wilkins: ‘To be blunt it’s as disappointing as I have seen’ ]

They will be helped by return to training of internationals Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham, who are due to integrate later this week, “Part of that is looking after them in terms of the physical recovery from what was a full-on Six Nations for them, and making sure we can get the best out of them, let alone Ireland.

“Part of it is mentally giving them a chance to come back and perform for us. It doesn’t change those pair in how we use them, but certainly causes us to reflect on the 23 who were out there on there last weekend and what we will take to Italy.” Both Aki and Bealham are expected to be back for the European fixture against Pau in France. “They are a key part for us having to compete on both fronts. I think the mindset of the players and the staff in the camp here would not accept anything less than us going all-out to get a win in Benetton and all-out to get a win in Pau.

“It has its challenges, both games have both long and slightly complicated travel for us. We will go a day earlier than normal, but we know this group always embraces those sorts of things. If anything it will be a freshen-up mentally in terms of a different environment.”