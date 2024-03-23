Connacht’s home run against South African sides ends as Lions run riot

Emirates Lions' Quan Horn tackles Byron Ralston of Connacht during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

URC: Connacht 14 Lions 38

Connacht’s 100 per cent record against South African teams in Galway was smashed by a rampant 14-man Lions at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday.

With just four points between the two outfits, there was much at stake, but the visitors were deserving winners for their superior pace and power, both with and without the ball.

From the get-go the visitors made Connacht work hard for possession and points, and struck first after seven minutes. Capitalising on two successive penalties, eventually they made the breakthrough with a try for number eight Francke Horn, converted by outhalf Jordan Hendrikse.

The home side responded well when outhalf JJ Hanrahan kick-started an attack, and left wing Andrew Smith looked to have scored but for the handy work of Lions fullback Quan Horn, who was able to strip the ball in the last-ditch tackle.

Eventually, however, Connacht capitalised, going through the phases from a penalty, and although they made hard work of it, eventually Cian Prendergast bagged a 16th-minute try.

Although the Lions lost prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye with a red card for a no-arms tackle on Conor Oliver, it did not disarm the visitors. Their ability to keep the ball in hand forced Connacht on the defensive as they made twice as many tackles as their opponents.

However, the home side was gifted a lucky break when just before the half-time whistle, Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba was denied a third try for a previous infringement, keeping Connacht’s deficit to 7-12 at the break.

However, it did not get any better when Connacht gifted the Lions a try, left wing Edwill van der Merwe intercepting from the 10-metre line. Hendrikse converted with six minutes of the restart before Connacht replied through Hanrahan, who also added the conversion to keep them within a score.

However Lions centre Erich Cronje took advantage to skip through two props for their fourth try, and when Horn broke through porous Connacht cover there was no way back for the Pete Wilkins’s men, lagging behind by 14-31.

When replacement Morne van den Berg posted the visitors’ sixth try it sealed a comprehensive victory which puts a major dent in Connacht’s aspirations to make the playoffs as the South African side has now leapfrogged the western province.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: Horne try, Hendrikse con, 0-7; 16: Prendergast try, Hanrahan con 7-7; 25: Pretorious try 7-12; Half-time 7-12; 48: Van der Merwe try, Hendrikse con, 7-19; 55: Hanrahan try, con, 14-19; 62: Cronje try, Hendrikse con 14-26; 69: Horne try 14-31; 78: Van den Berg try, Hendrikse con 14-38.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith; JJ Hanrahan, C Blade (capt); D Buckley, T McElroy, J Aungier; N Murray, J Joyce; C Prendergast, C Oliver, S O’Brien.

Replacements: S Hurley-Langton for Oliver (17 mins); D Heffernan for McElroy, J Duggan for Buckley, S Illo for Aungier (all 49); D Murray for Joyce (53); J Carty for Hanrahan (56); P Boyle for O’Brien (65); C Reilly for Blade (67).

LIONS: Q Horn; R Kriel, E Cronje, M Louw, E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, S Nohamba; JP Smith, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; E Oosthuisen, R Nothnagel; JC Pretorious, E Tshituka F Horn.

Replacements: D Landsburg for Oosthuisen (10 mins); C van Vuuren for Tshituka (18); J Visagie for Botha, M Naude for Smith (both 56); H Sirgel for Pretorious (72); S Pienaar for Cronje, I Esterhuisen for Nothnagel, M van den Berg for Nohamba (all 77).

Red card: Ntlabakanye (16 mins).

Referee: Craig Evans (WR